LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

RBI proposes overseas startup investment norms

By PTI Sep 30 2016 , Mumbai

Tags: Policy
Reserve Bank on Friday came out with a draft framework to facilitate investment in overseas technology funds which deploy money in startups overseas.

The RBI said such investments do not meet the eligibility norms for making overseas direct investments under the automatic route at present.

It elaborated that regulation 6 and 7 of a July 2004 Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) notification pose the difficulties, which can be overcome using regulation 9 of the same notification.

The RBI laid down a slew of conditions to be met for the Indian party wishing to invest in the fund, including a minimum networth of Rs 500 crore, exclusion from the 'caution list' it prepares, total overseas investment is under 400 per cent of the networth and earning net profit in last 3 years.

Apart from this, for one time approval, the aggregate or cumulative investment in the overseas technology funds should not exceed 400 per cent of the networth of the Indian party or $500 million, whichever is less, it said.

The amount to be invested in the Overseas Technology Fund shall be from the internal accruals/group or associate companies in India and not borrowed from the banking system, it said.

The fund's investments in startups overseas should be aligned to the core business activity of the company and proper reporting should take place, it said.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-lead-Bidisha170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Done with restraint?
    India crosses the threshold with its military action across the LoC

    Are days of strategic restraint over? Are war clouds looming large over India and Pakistan?

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

BK Chaturvedi

We must improve our primary education

Census data has indicated that about eight crore children are ...

Zehra Naqvi

Elephant tracks

He remembers everything. That is the elephant’s great gift. After ...

Shona Adhikari

Where Bhupen Khakhar rubs shoulders with Georgia O'Keeffe

The next India Art Fair (IAF) is scheduled to take ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter