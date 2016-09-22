Railways on reform track, dumps budget

After 92 years, India will not have a separate railway budget from next year. As part of its budgetary reforms process, the government has expectedly decided to merge the Union and railway budget, a move that might make it easier for the government to slash populist subsidies and push through structural reforms in the chronically loss-making national transporter.Experts, however, say it could also be a precursor to railways’ ultimate privatisation. In the same vein, the government has also decided to advance presentation of Union budget by a month and removed the distinction between plan and non-plan expenditure.As part of its social obligation, railways annually bears a subsidy of Rs 30,000 crore on passenger fares, a part of which it recovers by charging tariff on freights. The government justified the cabinet decision by saying “presentation of a unified budget will bring the affairs of the railways to the center stage and present a holistic picture of the financial position of the government.”All India Trinamool Congress leader and former railway minister Dinesh Trivedi, however, fears that it is a move towards privatisation of the railways, which is the world’s largest employer. “This is the first step towards railways’ privatisation,” Trivedi told FC.He further said the railway is bankrupt and so there was not going to be any railway budget this year, anyway. Cross subsidisation of passenger fares due to populism has eroded the railways’ finances to such a degree that freight tariff has had to be hike over 450 times in recent years leaving it uncompetitive when pitched against road transport.Now that the need for a separate railway budget has been dispensed with, the railways should be merged with shipping or civil aviation ministry, Trivedi added.Merger of railway budget would lead to presentation of a single Appropriation Bill, including the estimates of ministry of railways, thereby saving precious time of Parliament by not having to hold separate consideration and passing of two Appropriation Bills.The government in a statement maintained that the railways would continue to maintain its distinct identity as a departmentally run commercial undertaking as at present. It will also retain its functional autonomy and delegation of financial powers as per the existing guidelines.It further said the existing financial arrangements would continue wherein the railways will meet all its revenue expenditure, including ordinary working expenses, pay and allowances and pensions from its revenue receipts.The capital at charge of the railways estimated at Rs 2.27 lakh crore on which annual dividend is paid will be wiped off. This would means that it will not have to pay any dividend to the central government from next year, which would lead to savings of Rs 9,700 crore. The national transporter will continue to get gross budgetary support, the official release added.Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha said the railways cannot be treated like any other department. "My own feeling is that the finance minister will have to grant a lot of autonomy to the ministry of railways,” Sinha told a news channel.The presentation of separate railway budget started in 1924 and has continued after Independence as a convention rather than under constitutional provisions.Following cabinet’s decision to advance presentation of Union budget by nearly a month, the budget session will now be called sometime before January 25. The beginning of budget preparation will be brought forward to early October and GDP estimates made available on January 7 instead of February 7 now.The government will secure all legislative approvals for the annual spending and tax proposals before the beginning of the new financial year on April 1.Early presentation of budget would mean that the entire exercise is over by March 31, and expenditure as well as tax proposals come into effect right from the beginning of new fiscal, thereby ensuring better implementation.The Union budget is presented on the last day of February and approved by Parliament in two phases during March and May. And since the monsoon arrives in June, most of the schemes and spending by states do not take off until October, leaving just half a year for their implementation. Actual date of budget presentation will be decided after taking into account dates of assembly elections, finance minister Arun Jaitley said while briefing media after a cabinet meeting.The cabinet also ended distinction between plan and non-plan expenditure as the present classification leads to excessive focus on former at the cost of the items such as maintenance, which are classified as non-plan expenditure.The cabinet felt it is the total expenditure, irrespective of plan or non-plan, which generates value for the public. Plan expenditure was for the first time presented separately in the budget for 1959-60.The classification of plan and non-plan expenditure has led to a fragmented view of resource allocation to various schemes, making it difficult not only to ascertain cost of delivering a service but also to link outlays to outcomes, according to the government.