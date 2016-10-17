Panel set up to review gold regulatory policies

The finance ministry has formed a working group to review the regulatory policies related to gold.Speaking at a roundtable, Saurabh Garg, joint secretary (investments), the department of economic affairs, said the government was looking at how factors like higher imports duty, entry tax, octroi, excise duty and sales tax and general economic slowdown have weakened the consumer demand even during the festive season.According to the industry, several factors, including the 10 per cent import duty, rising smuggling, imports from Asean countries and apprehensions about goods and services tax (GST) rates were affecting the market.Transactions involving import of gold article from Asean countries under the free-trade agreement (FTA) at 0.96 per cent concessional duty have become a threat to the gold sector as it was probably being misused by getting gold articles melted and converted into bullion bars by unscrupulous players, said Arvind Sahay, head of IGPC, at IIM, Ahmedabad.If GST is levied at 4-6 per cent and customs duty at 10 per cent, consumer will need to pay 14-16 per cent tax on purchase of gold. The industry is concerned about what would be the price differential of domestic gold prices over international prices after implementation of GST. If prices remain higher by 10 per cent or more, it would lead to greater smuggling of gold.Industry watchers also pointed to the lack of awareness about the government gold schemes among people. “Preliminary consumer research across 11 largest gold consuming states suggests that family functions and festivals are main drivers of gold purchases and strong sentiments are associated with jewellery in 70 per cent households. Over 70 per cent households keep more than half of their jewellery at home and 90 per cent of the people surveyed had not heard of the gold monetisation scheme,” said Sahay.They urged steps like clear policies to nurture the industry. “Gold is an important asset, particularly in India. Policymakers and industry participants recognise the importance of clear policies to appropriately regulate and nurture the industry for social benefit,” said IIM-Ahmedabad director Ashish Nanda.The meeting was jointly organised by the India gold policy centre and the national institute of public finance and policy.