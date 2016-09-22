No impact on Railways' functional autonomy: Prabhu

Ending the 92-year-old tradition, stretching from the colonial era, the Union cabinet on Wednesday approved merger of rail budget with the general budget, which will help cash-strapped public transporter save Rs 10,000 crore annually in dividend payment to the government.



Railway minister Suresh Prabhu said the merger would not impact the functional autonomy of the state-owned entity but help in enhancing capital expenditure.



“One single budget will mean railway and general budget will work in harmony,” Prabhu said after the cabinet decision.



A committee headed by NITI aayog member Bibek Debroy had earlier said presenting a separate railway budget is only a ritual as its size had gradually shrunk and become very small compared with the general budget.



It had suggested integrating it with the main budget, making it a part of the government’s overall fiscal discipline.



“The cabinet has decided that rail budget and general budget will amalgamate. There will be only one budget, which will be the general budget, and all proposals with regard to the railways will be part of the general budget. Consequently, there will be only one appropriation bill,” finance minister Arun Jaitley said at a media briefing.



He, however, said the railways would continue to have its distinct identity and functional autonomy. The delegation of powers would continue as per existing guidelines. The railways will meet all their revenue expenditure, including wor­king expenses, pay and allowances and pension, among others, from its revenue receipts.



In an official statement, the railways said its capital at charge is estimated at Rs 2.27 lakh crore on which annual dividend is paid. The dividend payment will be wiped off after the rail budget is scrapped. There will be no dividend liability of railways from 2017-18 and the ministry will get gross budgetary support (GBS).



“This will save railways from the liability of payment of approximately Rs 9,700 crore annual dividend to the Union government,” it said.



Even after the merger of the two budgets, the centre will continue to provide subsidy to the railways to part fund the losses on account of low passenger fare. The revenues of railways after the merger will come to the consolidated fund of India and expenses would be met from that fund. Hence, it will not affect the finances of the general budget.



Finance minister Jaitley said the railways would continue to take decisions on passenger fare and freight rate even after the rail budget merger.



