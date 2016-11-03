More food for thought to boost FDI

The government is considering to allow multi-brand processed food retailers sell some quantity of non-food items with a rider so that the easing of foreign direct investment (FDI) on this can materialise on the ground.



Food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal has sought that whatever the foreign investors in multi-brand food retail will invest in creating farm gate infrastructure, they may be allowed to sell non-food items equivalent to the amount of 25 per cent of that investment. However, the cabinet will take the final call, she added.



“I have sent a request. From the beginning my vision has been that the amount to be invested in creating farm gate infrastructure, some percentage of it may be allowed to them to keep non-food items,” she said in here on Thursday.



The policy of FDI in marketing of food products should also include a certain component of non-food items as part of the overall product portfolio of the retailers, Krish Iyer, president & chief executive officer of Walmart India had said in September.



The size of India’s food processing industry is estimated at Rs 1.5 lakh crore. Finance minister Arun Jaitley in his budget speech on February 29 first announced the plan to open up the multi-brand retail sector to the foreign companies by allowing them 100 per cent investment provided they sell food products manufactured only in India.



The cabinet on August 31 allowed 100 per cent FDI under the automatic route for trading, including through e-commerce, for processed food products manufactured in India.



The sector was opened up as a lot of fruits and vegetables either do not fetch the right price or fail to reach the market. Prior to that India permitted 51 per cent FDI in the multi-brand retail sector.



So far, the government has cleared UK-based Tesco’s proposal in multi-brand retail sector. But 100 per cent FDI is permitted in single-brand retail and multi-brand wholesale.



About 16 per cent of the horticulture produce estimated at about Rs 92,000 crore goes waste in the country due to lack of infrastructure. The country processes only 10 per cent of the total production of perishable commodities like fruits and vegetables.



Badal said the fact that the record amount of FDI has come into the country last year and there is a 39 per cent growth, the highest in the world, show that India is on the world map today.



The turnaround has come from a situation when growth was stagnant and people of this country even thought of taking their money abroad. Because of the hard work of the prime minister, this turn around has been made possible in very sector of FDI, she said.



“With rapid urbanisation and growing middle class, no country can ignore us. This is a growing economy while many countries have reached their peak. I have met a lot of companies abroad. I have got commitments from people that they would invest in India and I am confident that the situation will change in food processing sector,” she said.



Meanwhile, food processing secretary Avinash Srivastava said the ministry would soon approach the cabinet for approval of scheme for creation of infrastructure for agro-processing clusters and another ‘scheme for creation of backward-forward linkages’.



Asked about the fund, he said the ministry has sought Rs 1,000 crore for this financial year to implement the existing and new schemes against Rs 636 crore allocated in the budget.



The secretary said the ministry would prepare a new scheme for incentivising creation of FPOs by the end of this year.



