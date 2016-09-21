Monopoly policy for major ports likely to go

Private port operators such as DP World, PSA and Adani Ports & SEZ could take control of more terminals at country’s 12 major ports with government reviewing the monopoly policy in the sector that restricts them from bidding for second terminal to handle similar cargo at large sea ports.The shipping ministry has written to chiefs of all 12 major ports seeking their views on continuation of the restrictive policy as it plans to bolster PPP in the sector.A top ministry official told Financial Chronicle that government was in the process of removing all restrictive rules including monopoly policy and Tariff Authority for Major Ports. By scrapping the monopoly policy it expects more private players to aggressively bid for port terminals resulting in higher revenue share for the government.The official argued that if private operators resort to monopolistic practice, fair market watchdog Competition Commission of India (CCI) would step in and curb it. “All the restrictive policies are being reviewed. The stakeholders are being consulted on these and a decision to remove them is under active consideration,” said a government official.As per the monopoly policy, an existing private operator cannot bid for the next terminal at the same port for handling similar cargo. This is aimed at preventing monopoly of a private terminal at major ports. The government has now realised that the policy has lost its meaning and it needs to be scrapped to foster competition. Private port operators and industry watchers welcomed the move saying it will boost private investment.“Today, we have enough competition to bring in level playing field. There are places where we have two to three terminal operators competing with each other at the same port. To be looked at now, the monopoly policy only restricts the current investors from making immediate growth plans/expansion in the country,” said Anil Singh, senior VP & MD (Indian subcontinent) at DP World.“The current policies in the Indian market are more than welcoming for the foreign direct investments. The ministry is also in the process of bringing in a new port’s act in place of TAMP. Indeed it is a welcome move by the government. But the impact of it will only be seen after its implementation,” he added commenting on government move to scrap the monopoly policy.Since the number of private operators in the port sector was limited in the past the government feared that more terminals in the hands of few companies could create a monopoly situation that could hurt users – traders and ship-liners. But now the port facilities have significantly expanded with more and more private players investing into it allaying the fear of monopoly.“Now there is so much competition that if one operator raises tariff the customers will go to other terminal. In some cases, even they move to other private or minor port nearby. Earlier there were very few terminals and there was possibility of they exploiting the situation. Now that is not the case,” the official said.Significantly, the share of non-major ports, which comprise ports, controlled by coastal states and private ports like Mundra and Pipavav has grown over the years to 40 per cent. Besides, private players are operating terminals at Major ports taking the share further up. The private sector investment has come to the tune of Rs 50,000 crore in the port sector covering as many as 118 projects in the past few years. This is expected to create additional handling capacity of about 600 million tonnes. The shipping ministry feels the monopoly policy has been the reasons of delay in many port projects.“The policies which are amenable to private sector investment in conjunction and supported by the government should be encouraged. It will encourage fair competition,” said Jaideep Ghosh, head of transport & logistics at global consultancy KPMG.