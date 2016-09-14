Monopolistic rule on private ports likely to be thing of past

A monopoly policy that restricts private port operators such as DP World, PSA and Adani Ports & SEZ from bidding for second terminal at major ports, the large ports administered by the Centre, to handle similar cargo is likely to go.



The shipping ministry has written to the chiefs of all the 12 major ports, seeking their views on whether the policy needs to be continued when the government is encouraging private sector investment in the port sector in the face of large investments made by the private sector in port development. Moreover, the share of the private sector in handling the country’s port traffic has steadily grown. “All the restrictive policies are being reviewed. The stakeholders are being consulted and a decision to remove them is under active consideration,” said a senior government official.



