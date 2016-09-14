LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Monopolistic rule on private ports likely to be thing of past

By Nirbhay Kumar Sep 13 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Policy

The shipping ministry has written to the chiefs of all the 12 major ports, seeking their views

A monopoly policy that restricts private port operators such as DP World, PSA and Adani Ports & SEZ from bidding for second terminal at major ports, the large ports administered by the Centre, to handle similar cargo is likely to go.

The shipping ministry has written to the chiefs of all the 12 major ports, seeking their views on whether the policy needs to be continued when the government is encouraging private sector investment in the port sector in the face of large investments made by the private sector in port development. Moreover, the share of the private sector in handling the country’s port traffic has steadily grown. “All the restrictive policies are being reviewed. The stakeholders are being consulted and a decision to remove them is under active consideration,” said a senior government official.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

Leo-Tolstoy170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Cauvery conundrum
    The lumpen proletariat, it seems, can trump the civil administration

    There’s no place for violence, arson, loot and shut down in our own Silicon Valley, Bangalore.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Roopen Roy

Why do startups succeed and fail

In his book Letters from Russia, Rabindranath Tagore had famously ...

Zehra Naqvi

Simplest way through a complex maze

The simplest answer to a problem is usually the correct ...

Dharmendra Khandal

Snakes are revered to be exploited

Last week, I visited a snake god temple at Gogaji ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter