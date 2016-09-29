Modi revives privatisation, Bharat Pumps to be sold off

Nearly 12 years after CPI leader late AB Bardhan rung in the death knell of privatisation in India, Narendra Modi-led BJP government on Wednesday picked up from where the previous NDA government of Atal Bihar Vajpayee had left on disinvestments. Using the strategic sale model of 2003-04, the Union cabinet decided to sell off Bharat Pumps and Compressors, a loss-making making central public sector enterprise. Bardhan had famously said, “Bhand mein jaye vinivesh (to hell with disinvestment),” scuppering the privatisation programme on the eve of UPA I taking power supported by the Left from outside. The then NDA government had raised Rs 60,000 crore through strategic sale of public sector assets between 1999 and 2004. Since then, the policy of strategic sale has been on hold.



The Congress-led UPA alliance that came into power in 2004 followed the policy of minority stake sale by offloading it in the equity market. Strategic sale is a way of handing over management control of a public sector undertaking PSU to the private sector.



The Modi government revived the policy of strategic sale after it came to power in May 2014. The government has targeted to raise by Rs 20,500 crore via strategic sale in 2016-17.



Government think-tank Aayog has identified 32 loss-making companies for strategic selloff, including Bharat Pumps and Compressors.



Tyre Corporation of India, Central Inland Water Transport Corporation and Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals.



The cabinet also gave its approval for closure of Kolkata-based loss-making Hindustan Cables (HCL). Its assets will be disposed of as per the Department of Public Enterprises’ guidelines on time-bound closure of sick or loss making CPSEs.



