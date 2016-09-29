Modi revives privatisation, Bharat Pumps to be sold off
Sep 29 2016 , New Delhi
The Union cabinet decided to sell off Bharat Pumps and Compressors, a loss-making making central public sector enterprise
The Congress-led UPA alliance that came into power in 2004 followed the policy of minority stake sale by offloading it in the equity market. Strategic sale is a way of handing over management control of a public sector undertaking PSU to the private sector.
The Modi government revived the policy of strategic sale after it came to power in May 2014. The government has targeted to raise by Rs 20,500 crore via strategic sale in 2016-17.
Government think-tank Aayog has identified 32 loss-making companies for strategic selloff, including Bharat Pumps and Compressors.
Tyre Corporation of India, Central Inland Water Transport Corporation and Bengal Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals.
The cabinet also gave its approval for closure of Kolkata-based loss-making Hindustan Cables (HCL). Its assets will be disposed of as per the Department of Public Enterprises’ guidelines on time-bound closure of sick or loss making CPSEs.