Jaitley rules out privatising PSBs

The government on Wednesday ruled out privatising public sector banks (PSBs) with finance minister Arun Jaitley saying that public opinion in the country is not yet ready for the move. In response, shares of state-owned banks jumped on stock exchanges.Punjab National Bank led the rally with its share price jumping by 4.94 per cent at the BSE. Union Bank of India saw 3.78 per cent rise in share price, Bank of Baroda 3.16 per cent, SBI 2.74 per cent and Allahabad Bank 1.77 per cent. “I don’t think that public or political opinion has converged to the point where we can think of privatisation in the banking sector,” Jaitley told the Economist India summit here. The government is consolidating some of the public sector banks to strengthen them, but does not plan to reduce the state’s share below a threshold of 52 per cent, Jaitley said.He added, “In one case we are thinking of reducing government stake to 49 per cent in IDBI. These are other areas where work is in progress. But I think India still realises that there has been a very important role that some of these banks have performed. So in a consolidated manner probably, they would continue in the present state.”On goods and services tax, Jaitley accepted that the target to implement the indirect tax reform from next year is challenging.“After notification and the constitution of the GST council, there are obviously some pending issues, which the council will have to resolve. So we have the months of September and October. So there is a lot of work to do and if you are able to successfully transact those issues, then in the winter session of Parliament the central legislations, with some drafts in public domain, will have to be brought in. The states will have to pass their own legislations. Now if we look ahead it’s a very stiff target, we are running against time,” Jaitley said.On the controversy over GDP figures, Jaitley said, “We have a convention in India and a practice, which the Central Statistical Office (CSO) has followed throughout. I do not think the professionalism of the CSO has ever been called into question.” He added that international organisations, including the International Monetary Fund, accept the CSO data.Jaitley added, “I think if you see the extent of activity in India, probably this kind of analysis, of course economists are free to make an analysis, would not be a very fair comment.”