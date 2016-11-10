LoginRegister
India hopes to cash in on Trump's goodwill

By Gautam Datt Nov 10 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Policy

Ab ki baar, Trump sarkar, American-Indians recall Modi's poll tagline

The US elections this year had become a mega global event as all eyes were on one man — Donald Trump — who had threatened to shake the world order through his radical views that may dismantle the country’s fragile domest ic fabric or change the course of its international dealings. The Trump pendulum oscillates between isolationism and protectionism.

What trump’s win means for India?

During the last two decades, Indo-US relations have seen continuity irrespective of which party came to power in the US. Both Republicans and Democrats have recognised India as a key partner of the US in Asia. India has not become a US ally, but the ties between the two countries, placed on a firm foundation, are set to be placed on a higher trajectory.

campaign for indo-us votes

Trump had campaigned hard with the Indian Americans and had even come out with a Modi-style promotional video carrying the message Ab ki baar, Trump sarkar (This time, it’s going to be Trump government), a straight lift from Narendra Modi’s 2014 election tagline. Attending a Republican Hindu Coalition event in New Jersey, Trump had said, “I have great respect for Hindus. I have so many friends who are Hindu. They are great people, amazing entrepreneurs.”

