India hopes to cash in on Trump's goodwill
Nov 10 2016 , New Delhi
Ab ki baar, Trump sarkar, American-Indians recall Modi's poll tagline
What trump’s win means for India?
During the last two decades, Indo-US relations have seen continuity irrespective of which party came to power in the US. Both Republicans and Democrats have recognised India as a key partner of the US in Asia. India has not become a US ally, but the ties between the two countries, placed on a firm foundation, are set to be placed on a higher trajectory.
campaign for indo-us votes
Trump had campaigned hard with the Indian Americans and had even come out with a Modi-style promotional video carrying the message Ab ki baar, Trump sarkar (This time, it’s going to be Trump government), a straight lift from Narendra Modi’s 2014 election tagline. Attending a Republican Hindu Coalition event in New Jersey, Trump had said, “I have great respect for Hindus. I have so many friends who are Hindu. They are great people, amazing entrepreneurs.”