Import duty cut on wheat likely

Fearing a spike in food prices ahead of the festival season, the government is likely to reduce import duty on wheat and edible oils to keep domestic rates under check. The food ministry will soon move a cabinet note to reduce import duty on wheat to 10 per cent from current 25 per cent, sources said.There is also a plan to bring down import duty on crude edible oil to 7.5 per cent from current 12.5 per cent and on refined cooking oils to 15 per cent from 20 per cent as of now, they added. An inter-ministerial committee under consumer affairs secretary Hem Pandey is said to have taken the decision on Friday to tweak import duty structure of wheat and edible oils. The decision has come a day after cabinet secretary PK Sinha directed various ministries to strengthen monitoring mechanism to ensure availability of essential commodities at reasonable prices during the festival season. The duty difference should be at least 15 per cent between crude and refined varieties of cooking oils, said BV Mehta, executive director of Solvent Extractors’ Association. He said if the duty is lowered by 5 per cent, edible oil might be cheaper by Rs 4-5 per litre, though it also depends on global prices and rupee value.“I doubt if the finance ministry will let go a revenue of about Rs 4,000 crore by reducing the duty,” Mehta said and added that the capacity utilisation by refiners will further come down from the current about 45 per cent.In September 2015, the government had raised import duty on crude edible oils to 12.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent and on refined edible oils to 20 per cent from 15 per cent. Similarly, it had on October 19, 2015, increased import duty on wheat to 25 per cent from 10 per cent to send a signal to farmers to raise production. It had imposed 10 per cent import duty on wheat in August 2015 for the first time since 2006.The Centre procured about 23 million tonnes of wheat this year compared with 28 million tonnes last year, while the target was to buy 30.48 million tonnes.