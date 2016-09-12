Govt urged not to lower import duty on cooking oil

The edible oil industry has urged the government not to lower the import duty, as it would hurt them in the long run while the immediate impact will be on farmers.“The oilseeds will be harvested from next month and this is not the right time to reduce duty on imports of cooking oil,” said B V Mehta, executive director of Solvent Extractors’ Association. Any reduction in cooking oil price will correspondingly lower the oilseed rate, he added.The cabinet committee on economic affairs (CCEA) will soon decide a plan to bring down import duty on crude edible oil to 7.5 per cent from current 12.5 per cent and on refined cooking oils to 15 per cent from 20 per cent. In September 2015, the government had raised import duty on crude edible oils to 12.5 per cent from 7.5 per cent and on refined edible oils to 20 per cent from 15 per cent.Mehta said farmers should get the right signal before sowing of rabi oilseeds begins from October. Any fall in kharif oilseed prices will induce farmers to shift to other crops, he added.“Any import duty cut on soya oil at this time will badly hit soybean farmers as new crop arrives this month,” said Davish Jain, chairman of Indore-based Soybean Processors Association of India. More than the concern for the farmers, the industry is worried about falling oilseed production in the country leading to lower capacity utilisation of their plants. The capacity utilisation by refiners has declined to about 45 per cent from a level of 65 per cent in 2011.