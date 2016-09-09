Govt sees gold mine in land bank of PSUs

The government plans to set up an independent authority that would identify and take over excess land available with sick central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) after they are wound up. The acquired land will be sold off commercial use later.This would be on the lines of Rail Land Development Authority that helps the Railways raise resources through non-tariff measures.According to official estimates, over 70 sick and loss-making units together hold over 50,000 acres of unused land across the country while their total land holding is much higher. The government plans to transfer the bulk of this land to the proposed Public Sector Land Development Authority (PSLDA) to unlock its value and put it for more productive use by profit-making state-owned entity and the private sector.Sources in the heavy industries ministry, which administers the bulk of the sick units, said that a proposal for setting up the authority has already been put up for inter-ministerial consultations. It would be put up before the cabinet after a detailed note on the issue is finalised.“If such a proposal is finally accepted, proceeds from the land should be used to revive the public sector, fund R&D and the social sector infrastructure,” said UD Choubey, director general, SCOPE, a body of central public sector enterprises and state-owned banks.The department of public enterprises (DPE) on Thursday unveiled new guidelines on expediting closure process of sick PSUs. Sources said the proposal on PSLDA would be integrated with this policy after it gets the approval from the Centre.“The realisation from sale of PSU land by the proposed authority may not only go towards the Centre as disinvestment proceeds but may be used revive some units that are deemed fit for the exercise,” the official quoted earlier said.All efforts would also be made to complete sale of leasehold and freehold land within a period of six months from the time a decision has been taken to wound up a company.There are some 77 loss-making CPSEs on whose future the government has to take a call soon.Niti Aayog has already recommended closure of 26 of these sick units and is expected to come out with suggestions on the remaining loss-making PSUs soon.Several of these entities are proposed to be sold `lock, stock and barrel’ to a strategic investor. As several of them are non-functional, only their land would get some value.Loss-making CPSEs cause a strain on Centre’s finances. According to the public enterprises survey, 77 PSUs incurred combined loss of Rs 27,360 crore in 2014-15, up from Rs 21,341 crore in 2013-14.BSNL, Air India and MTNL topped the list of the loss-making CPSEs. The government has prepared guidelines on streamlining the mechanism for revival and restructuring of sick and weak CPSEs.In the auction of land, the first preference would be given to central government departments and agencies in sale of land, followed by CPSEs. State PSUs will be considered if there is no interested from the central sector. Private players will be considered only if there is no buyer from central and state public sector.Under the new guidelines on closure of sick units, the retrenchment of employees of such CPSEs who have not opted for voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) has to be completed within four months from the 'Zero Date', the date of issue of minutes of approval for closure of sick or loss-making CPSEs by the cabinet.The wages, salaries and other statutory dues have to be settled within three months from the Zero Date. The VRS package will be as per the 2007 notional pay scale, irrespective of the grade in which the CPSE operates “for release of employees.”Settlement of statutory dues and liabilities towards revenue and tax department has to be completed within three months while payment to secured creditors has to be done in two months.