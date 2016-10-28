LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Govt mulls easing sectoral restrictions to attract more FDI

By PTI Oct 28 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Policy
The government is considering easing sectoral restrictions in segments like retail trading for foreign players to facilitate greater FDI in the country.

The commerce and industry ministry is expected to discuss the sector specific issues with the departments and ministries concerned, sources said.

In retail trading sector, some clauses in the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, are hampering overseas investments in the segment, they said.

As per these rules, putting maximum retail price (MRP) on all the products is mandatory and re-labeling of goods is also not allowed as re-labeling comes under the definition of manufacturing.

On imported goods, MRP can be fixed only in a bonded area and this norm increases transaction cost for a foreign player.

Sources said that these conditions increase transaction cost of foreign retailers and these need to be relooked.

"There are similar issues in other sectors as well. The whole idea is to ease sectoral restrictions to facilitate FDI in the country," they added.

The government had earlier relaxed the FDI policy in November last year. In June this year, it lifted certain restrictions in over a dozen sectors, including civil aviation, food processing, defence and pharmaceuticals.

DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek has recently stated that the government is trying to address specific policy issues in various sectors.

"We are also trying to address specific policy issues in various sectors. We have identified a number of them that remain despite liberalisation in FDI (policy). There could be issues in various sectors," he had said.

FDI in 2015-16 grew 29 per cent to $40 billion.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Reform or perish
    India moving just one rank on ease of doing business is an eye opener

    Narendra Modi government’s disappointment on 130th ranking assigned to India on ‘ease of doing business’ by the International Finance Corporatio

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

BK Chaturvedi

Why is India doing badly on hunger?

Health of its young is a vital policy issue for ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Perceiving is more than what meets the eye

Philosopher Aristotle emphasised the fact that “thinking always involves thinking ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter