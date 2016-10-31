LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Govt may align flying operator norms with FDI policy

By PTI Oct 31 2016 , New Delhi

Tags: Policy
The government is considering to remove an anomaly restricting foreign direct investment (FDI) in the civil aviation sector to attract more overseas funds.

The sector is faced with an odd situation wherein a foreign investor, excluding overseas airlines, can acquire up to 100 per cent stake in a local carrier but not seek a scheduled operator's permit. The permit can only be given to a company, which has substantial ownership and effective control in the hands of Indian nationals.

"As this condition restricts and prevents foreign investors to take 100 per cet stake in a domestic airline, there is a need to amend this rule in order to facilitate FDI in the sector," sources said.

They added that due to this anomaly, the moment foreign investors buy 51 per cent or controlling stake in a domestic airline, the schedule air operator permit gets withdrawn.

"So this sectoral norm needs to be amended," they said.

The move is a part of the overall exercise of the commerce and industry ministry, which is planning to remove all bottlenecks to facilitate FDI In the country.

DIPP Secretary Ramesh Abhishek has recently said that the government is trying to address specific policy issues in various sectors.

FDI in 2015-16 grew 29 per cent to $40 billion.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

splurge-170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Delhi's shame
    The govt must wake up before the national capital becomes a glorified urban hellhole

    First it was dengue and chikungunia. Then bird-flu took over the national capital.

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

BK Chaturvedi

Why is India doing badly on hunger?

Health of its young is a vital policy issue for ...

Rajgopal Nidamboor

Perceiving is more than what meets the eye

Philosopher Aristotle emphasised the fact that “thinking always involves thinking ...

Shona Adhikari

Owais Husain searches for a lost homeland

The seventh edition of the Mumbai Public Art Festival (PAF) ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter