Govt hikes minimum wage to Rs 350 a day as strike looms

The Centre on Tuesday hiked the minimum wage of unskilled industrial workers from Rs 246 to Rs 350 a day, but the move failed to mollify trade unions who have called a national strike on September 2.Announcing the decision at a press conference here, finance minister Arun Jaitley said the bonus for 2014-15 and 2015-16 would be paid to central government employees based on revised norms. The Bonus Amendment Act will be implemented "strictly", he added.Jaitley assured that the government will also take necessary steps to resolve the cases on payment of bonus pending in high courts and the Supreme Court.The likely financial implications of the bonus move translate into Rs 1,920 crore per annum. "In the last one-and-a-half years, the inter-ministerial committee had meeting with central trade unions. Trade unions placed various demands. Some were labour- related and some connected to economic policy issues. The government has taken some decisions with regard to those on the basis of their recommendations," added Jaitley.Power and coal minister Piyush Goyal and labour and employment minister Bandaru Dattatreya were also present on this occasion.Jaitley said it has been decided to fix the minimum wages at Rs 350 per day for unskilled non-agricultural workers for 'C' category areas, keeping in view the modalities of fixing minimum wages.The decision was taken following deliberations at the meeting of the minimum wage advisory board under the chairmanship of the labour minister for revising the basic minimum wages in the central sphere.The registration of contract workers and their staffing agencies is mandatory and states will be advised to strictly implement the same, the finance minister said. Jaitley warned that errant contractors would face appropriate action for any violation.The issue of giving social security benefit to the unorganised sector (like Anganwadi, mid-day meal, Asha volunteers) will be examined by a committee, which will give its report at the "earliest".Asked about the strike call, Jaitley said: "I think we have responsible trade unions." On the opposition to the government's plans to merge associate banks of SBI with the parent bank, Jaitley said, "the merger is not subject of trade unions"."Their service conditions are not being hurt adversely or affected at all. There will be no impact of merger on service conditions of any employee. If the government decides that we need strong banks, then unions would have to change their approach to the whole issue," he asserted.Dattatreya has held meetings with central trade unions wherein detailed discussions were held with regard to their charter of demands. As many as 10 central trade unions have given a call for a one-day pan-India strike on September 2, to protest against the government's labour reforms and "not paying heed to their demands".Explaining further, Dattatreya said an amendment in the Minimum Wage Act is required for fixing a universal minimum wage and an initiative has been taken in this direction.Apart from increasing the minimum wage, government has also decided to pay bonus for 2014-15 and 2015-16 to central government employees based on the revised norms, which will have an annual financial implication of Rs 1,920 crore. It has also assured that the amendment in the payment of Bonus Act will be implemented strictly and it will support the cause of unions in high courts and the Supreme Court.