Govt extends MIP on select steel items for two months

The government has extended the minimum import price (MIP) on select steel products for another two months until December 4. This is the second such extension, aimed at protecting domestic industries from cheaper imports.



The Centre first imposed the minimum import price on 173 steel products, ranging between $341 and $ 752 per tonne in February this year, to provide relief to the domestic steel producers against cheap in-bound shipments. Though it was valid for six months, the government had extended it for two months that expired on October 4.



However, the MIP was reduced to cover 66 products, including semi-finished products of iron or non-alloyed steel, flat-rolled products of different widths, bars and rods, when the validity period was extended in August.



There is no further reduction in the list of items under MIP in the current notification by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.



The steel ministry has supported steel makers demanding an extension, even as the commerce ministry was against its continuance for a longer period.



Since the products under MIP cannot be imported below the assigned price levels, it could be taken to WTO. The commerce ministry favoured other WTO- compliant measures such as safeguard duty and anti-dumping duty.



Imposition of MIP has definitely improved the industry's viability after a long period of subdued prices, but it is very marginal, a steel industry official said.



Accelerating imports at predatory prices from steel- surplus countries like China, Japan and Korea have been a major concern for the domestic industry since September 2014.



The measure has helped in checking imports, particularly from China, which were entering Indian markets at prices even below the cost of production of the domestic industry.



Imports of finished steel dropped 35.1 per cent to 2.98 million tonnes during April-August of the current fiscal compared with the year-ago period, data from the steel ministry's joint plant committee (JPC) show. Imports in August 2016 alone slipped to 0.62 million tonnes, down by 36 per cent against the corresponding period last year.



