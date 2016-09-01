Foreign investors get 20-yr residency status

After a major overhaul of FDI rules in June, the government on Wednesday took a cue from Singapore and Hon Kong to offer permanent residency status to overseas investors bringing in at least Rs 10 crore. The move is seen as a boost to facilitating foreign fund flows amidst subdued domestic private investment.Under the scheme approved by the Union cabinet on Wednesday, the investors would get multiple entry visa, permission to buy houses and relaxed employment visa for their spouse and dependents.The cabinet, headed by prime minister Narendra Modi, approved a proposal to allow foreigners get 10-year residency permits if they invest Rs 10 crore over 18 months or Rs 25 crore over three years, according to an official release. The residency status can be extended by another 10 years. However, the foreign investment should result in generating employment to at least 20 resident Indians every financial year. At present, investors get business visas lasting up to five years.“It s an indication of more broad-mindedness towards foreign investors. It will be easier for them to come to India, said Mohan Guruswamy, a former finance ministry official and chairman at the Centre for Policy Alternatives. The scheme is expected to encourage foreign investment in India and facilitate Make in India programme.The challenge lies in convincing entrepreneurs to embrace a nation with byzantine rules, dirty air and infrastructure snarls — such as the one that emboxed US secretary of state John Kerry’s convoy in a two-hour traffic jam during an official visit to New Delhi on Monday and later on Wednesday.The release underlined that the scheme would encourage foreign investment and facilitate Make in India programme but experts took it with a pinch of salt.“It will help generate positive sentiment but will not make any material difference. It just shows that government wants to takes steps for attracting FDI into the country. In terms of materiality of this particular step I don’t think it will make much of an impact,” said Ashish Agarwal, director at Equirus Capital.Added Radhika Jain, director at tax advisory Grant Thornton, “It is more to facilitate the entry of foreign investors for travelling to India for business purposes.” The permanent residency status will be granted for a period of 10 years initially with multiple entry facility with provision of renew for another 10 years. It will serve as a multiple entry visa without any obligation to stay.“A certain threshold if you invest in India, then there will be availability of visa, the availability of the right to purchase assets, the availability of employment for family members, there is a detailed policy that has been approved by the Cabinet today,” finance minister Arun Jaitley said.The government has taken a slew of measures to increase FDI into the country. Last June, it threw the door wide open for FDI in seven sectors ranging from strategic areas like civil aviation and defence to food products and pharmaceuticals. The relaxed norms have resulted in sharp jump in foreign fund inflow. The total FDI equity inflow rose to $55.46 billion in 2015-16, up 23 per cent over $45.15 billion in the previous fiscal.No surprise then, India has been ranked third in the list of top prospective host economies for 2016-18 in the World Investment Report (WIR) 2016 of United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).The government has taken several measures to attract foreign investors to spur growth especially in the manufacturing sector. It had launched the Make-in-India initiative in September 2014 to promote India as an investment destination and global hub for manufacturing, design and innovation. The decision to accord PRS and liberalise visa norms is expected to improve ease-of-doing business in the country in addition to spur investment.“There are many countries that follow this strategy of giving permanent residency to people who invest above some amount. Now it is a strategy we are also going to follow. But whether this will result in increase in investment or not, one is not sure,” said Rahul Garg, leader (direct tax), PwC.