Experts caution on loss of Railways’ independence

Industry experts have welcomed the government's decision to merge rail and union budgets but added that it could impinge on the autonomy of the national transporter.



They argued that the proposed merger will shift financial responsibility of loss-making railways on the Union government. But on the other hand it could lose freedom to allocate funds for various projects. Experts expressed apprehension that finance ministry may now take the role of allocating funds not only to the railways but also for various works as they deem fit.



"The positive side is that losses of the railway will get absorbed in the union budget. But at the same time it faces the challenge of raising money in the sense that each time it will have to go to finance ministry. Having said that one needs to see the operational detailing," said Vishwas Udgirkar, senior director at global consultancy Deloitte.



Some experts said that the railway budget had been reduced to an annual event and it made sense to merge it with the general budget while maintaining that it could have been better if a separate budget for infrastructure been proposed with railway being part of it.



"It definitely has a lot of significance and importance because of it getting connected with the Union Budget. My opinion has been that railway budget was becoming just an annual event than a milestone. And hence doing it separately actually did not make sense. If at all it made sense for presenting two separate budgets the government could have gone for a union budget and a separate budget for infrastructure," said Sandeep Upadhyay MD & CEO (investment banking) at Centrum Infrastructure Advisory.



The presentation of separate railway budget started in the year 1924 and was continued after independence as a convention.



There has been no constitutional provision for it. The merger is aimed at reducing the procedural requirements and bring railways' focus on customer service delivery and good governance.



"I think it's a good decision. The entire railway budget anyway reflected in the main budget. So, to that extent it is a very good decision," said BK Chaturvedi, former member, planning commission.



