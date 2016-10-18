Centre to cancel mine leases on green breach

In a bid to clean up the mining sector, the Centre plans to empower itself with special powers to suspend mining licence of companies, which fail to adopt environment-friendly practices in their operations.The development assumes significance, as it would allow the Centre to exercise control over mining leases given by the states. Mining is a state subject where power to issue and suspend licences lies with the state governments.“We will soon be amending mining rules to give powers to Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM) to suspend mining operations of companies which do not adopt sustainable development framework (SDF) and fail to get at least four-star rating under our new star rating system of mines,” mines secretary Balvinder Kumar told Financial Chronicle in an interview.The government is nudging miners to take due care of the environment as part of SDF. Globally, many miners have adopted SDF on a voluntary basis.In August, the ministry of mines through IBM launched an innovative scheme of star rating of mines that rates operations of companies by giving them between one and five stars on the basis of adoption scientific and systematic systems of mining, resettlement and rehabilitation policies, progressive mine closure and adoption of international standards. The star rating is to be awarded initially on self-certification basis. Verification by IBM will be done later.To give the rating exercise necessary legal teeth, it is proposed to be included as a statutory provision in the MCDR (mineral conservation and development rules) for time-bound achievement of minimum four stars. Provision for suspension of mining lease would form part of these rules.The government proposes to give miners three years time to conform their operations to sound environmental practices that enable them to get four-star rating. Suspension of licence would be considered only after this period and after the issuance of repeated showcause notices.“This is not a way where the Centre would encroach upon the powers of states which offer mining leases to companies. But the exercise has become essential to make mining process sustainable. This has also become important in wake of international commitments given by India towards environment protection and climate change,” said a mining industry representative, not willing to be named.An earlier mining policy considered a plan to empower the Centre in case states erred or delayed in giving mining leases. Billed as ‘Doctrine of Lapse,’ the proposal was later diluted to accommodate concerns raised by some states.The new proposal would not result in confrontation with states, as the mines ministry plans to bring all on board before amending the MCDR rules. Moreover, IBM would involve state representatives actively before a decision on licence suspension is taken.“The problem in adoption of four-star rating and other environment friendly practices would come from the minor mineral segment where activities are largely unorganised. But enough time is being given to them for imbibing a positive change,” Kumar said.The mines secretary agreed that the process may add up to the overall cost of mining and may impact mineral prices but said it is little price to be paid for promoting sustainable development.States are expected to auction about 55 mines this fiscal and clarity on adoption of good mining practices are expected to make operations of all new mines green.