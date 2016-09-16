Cabinet to take up budget overhaul, new date next week

The Union cabinet may next week take a call on advancing budget session of Parliament by a month to January 24, a move that will give the government en­ough time to complete all legislative work before the start of the financial year on April 1.



Sources said the cabinet might also take up the proposal for merger of railway and general budgets. The winter session of Parliament is likely to be convened on November 12 to secure approval for legislations necessary for early GST rollout.



Till now the budget sessi­on was convened in the third or fourth week of February, and the Union budget was presented on the last date of the month. This led to the legislative approvals taking place in two phases spread over February and May.



Sources said to get all tax proposals as well as expenditure on schemes kicking in from April 1, the budget session is likely to be convened on January 24.



The Economic Survey is likely to be presented on January 30 and the Union budget on January 31. Appropriation as well as finance bill would thus get approved in the following two months, sources added.



Keen to meet the April 1 target to roll out the goods and services tax (GST), the government may advance winter session by a fortnight to get supporting legislations passed for implementation of new indirect tax regime.



Winter session is normally convened in the third or fo­urth week of November but this year the government is looking at starting the mo­n­th-long session soon after the end of festive season.



An early winter session would help get the central GST and integrated GST le­g­islations that will pave way for GST, to be approved wi­t­h­in November or latest by ea­rly December.



The two supporting legislation would list out the goods and services that may be subjected or exempted from GST, threshold limits, GST rates including the floor rates with bands, special ra­tes for raising additional re­s­ources during natural cala­mities /disasters and special provisions for certain states.



Sources said as part of the budget overhaul, distinction between plan and non-plan expenditure would done aw­ay with. There will also be a move away from the traditi­o­nal budgeting based on inp­uts (expenditure) to budgeting measurable by outcomes.



Through outcome-based budgeting, the government is trying to shift from traditional performance-based budgeting by planning expenditure, fixing appropriate targets and quantifying deliverables of each scheme.



