Cabinet nod for strategic sale of over dozen profit-making PSUs

The Union cabinet on Thursday gave nod for strategic sale of over a dozen profit-making PSUs, in a move that could ultimately lead to their privatisation. The decision is based on the model earlier suggested by the Niti Aayog.



”The recommendations of the NITI Aayog with regard to both disinvestments and strategic sale came up for consideration. In principle the cabinet has approved the recommendations with regard to some of the units,” finance minister Arun Jaitley said while briefing media on outcome of the cabinet meet.



Jaitley, who did not reveal names of PSUs up for the strategic sale, said, “specific cases would come up after a detailed examination as to how it is to be done in each case and the details with regard to the units concerned will be furnished at that stage. This list does not include PSUs for closure.” However, sources confirmed to FC that the cabinet approved strategic sale in 17 PSUs including Cement Corporation of India, Pawan Hans, Central Electronics and Project and Development India Ltd.



Bridge and Roof Company, Hindustan Prefab, Hindustan Newsprint, Ferro Scrap Nigam, Engineering Project ( India), Hospital Services Consultancy Corporation and National Project Construction are also on the strategic sale list.



In addition, Bharat Earth Movers, Scooters India, NMDC’s Nagarnar steel plant and Steel Authority’s Bhadrawati, Salem and Durgapur units have also been recommended for strategic sell-off by the core group of secretaries on disinvestment (CGD) headed by cabinet secretary PK Sinha.



The government has targeted to raise Rs 20,500 crore via strategic sale of PSU assets this fiscal. Facing Rs 35,000 crore shortfall in spectrum revenue, the government is speeding up the strategic sale plan. Strategic buyers for these PSUs will be selected through a two-way auction process recommended by the CGD.



