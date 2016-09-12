Budget merger won't impact govt's fisc deficit

Indian Railways will have to pay dividend and fund subsidy on its own even after the merger of rail budget with general budget. This would mean there would be little impact on the government’s expenditure.The national transporter is required to pay return on the gross budgetary support it receives from the government known as dividend. It forked out Rs 8,495 crore to the government in dividend in 2015-16 and the figure is projected to rise to Rs 9,731 crore this year.The railways also loses about Rs 30,000 crore every year because of its social obligations.These range from discounted fares to operation of uneconomical branch lines, a part of which it recovers from freight traffic.Sources said the proposed merger would not impact the government’s fiscal deficit as railways would continue to pay dividends and would fund their subsidies through operations.“The financial contract between ministry of finance and ministry of railways would not change due to the merger,” one source added.Meanwhile, following a suggestion from the Niti Aayog, the railways is considering trimming its subsidy burden by offering passengers a choice to buy non-subsidised tickets along the lines of ‘give up’ campaign on LPG subsidy.Sources said railways will start selling non-subsidised tickets by the end of this year.The government is also likely to print subsidy on monthly passes issued to commuters and the latter may be given the choice to buy full-price passes.A five-member committee comprising senior officials of the ministries of finance and railways has already given the modalities for the merger of rail budget with the Union budget. Its recommendations are under consideration of finance minister Arun Jaitley.Earlier, a panel headed by Niti Aayog member Bibek Debroy had proposed scrapping the separate railway budget and also suggested that the government should do away with the practice of taking dividends from railways. But it appears that the government has not accepted Debroy panel’s recommendation.Sources said a proposal is likely to be put up before the Union cabinet for merger of the two budgets by the end of this month. The merger will be effective from the next financial year.