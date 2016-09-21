RBI set to maintain status quo on October 4

The cooling of retail inflation and a contraction of factory output in July has accentuated hopes of a rate cut by RBI at its October 4 policy meet, to help boost growth.But most economists say a policy rate cut is skewed towards December policy than October, as the regulator will await confirmation of inflation softness in the upcoming readings. They highlighted concerns like the maturity of $26 billion foreign currency non-resident (FCNR-B) deposits, which is due in the next two months and is likely to be the litmus test for rupee as well as RBI.Moreover, RBI would have better clarity on the retail inflation trajectory for the last quarter of the financial year, US electoral outcomes and Federal Reserve rate trajectory by December 2016. Economists said they expect an improvement in rural income and consumption given a normal monsoon and likely demand for consumer goods due to the 7th pay commission awards just before the festive season. They are likely to provide support to growth and investment cycle in the medium-term.“Despite the sharp drop in CPI inflation, we don’t expect a rate cut in October as RBI may like to see a sustained decline in retail inflation and also wait for the unfolding of FCNR redemption before cutting rates. We expect RBI to continue with its ‘easing by stealth’ strategy via liquidity infusion into the system through open market operation (OMO) purchases,” said Jay Shankar, chief economist at Religare Institutional Research.DK Joshi, chief economist at Crisil, said “We don’t expect a rate cut in October policy as RBI would like to wait for more data points and continue with caution on the inflation front. But we do expect a rate cut during the course of this financial year.”“Economic growth is not entirely dependant on a 25 bps rate cut. There already has been 150 bps cut by RBI. So a 25 bps cut provides a mild support to economic growth,” added Joshi.Anuradha Basumatari, associate director (public finance) at India Ratings, said, “It may be too early to rejoice given the baffling behaviour of retail inflation in the past. The cyclical components either aggravate or soften it as is evident from the movement in wholesale prices. Wholesale food price inflation was 5.3 per cent during FY96-FY05 but increased to 9.2 per cent during FY06-FY16. The fight on the inflation front, particularly food inflation, is far from over.”But while inflation appeared to have bottomed out, inflationary expectations have once again shown an uptick, according to RBI’s inflation survey.RBI carries out a quarterly survey of about 5,000 households across 16 cities to assess inflationary expectations of households three-month ahead and one-year ahead. As per RBI data, mean household inflationary expectations for three months ahead in June rose by 110 bps to 9.2 per cent from the March 2016 survey. The one-year ahead mean inflation expectation was even higher at 9.6 per cent than the three-month ahead expectations, implying households expect the inflation trajectory to move further up.The retail CPI inflation dropped to a five month low in August 2016 at 5.05 per cent primarily driven by a sharp decline in food prices making central bank’s target of bringing retail price inflation down to 5 per cent by March 2017 achievable. In July CPI inflation was 6.1 per cent. Food inflation tanked to 5.9 per cent in August from 8.4 per cent in July16 after averaging at 7.5 per cent during the prior four months due to high inflation in fruits, vegetables and pulses.Inflation in vegetables moderated to one per cent in August from 14.2 per cent in July thereby contributing around 78 bps to disinflation in the overall CPI. Prices of pulses moderated to 22 per cent in August from 27.5 per cent in July. Sugar and fruits prices, however, increased to 24.8 per cent (July 21.9 per cent) and 4.5 per cent (July: 3.5 per cent). Services inflation showed a slight uptick to 4.2 per cent from 4 per cent in July led by higher inflation in the personal care category (August: 8.3 per cent; July: 7.3 per cent).But contrary to the fall in retail inflation, WPI inflation increased to a 2-year high of 3.74 per cent YoY basis in August against 3.55 per cent in July and –5.06 per cent in August 2015 as potato (66.7 per cent), egg, meat and fish (8.75 per cent), oilseeds (6.74 per cent), pulses (34.55 per cent) and manufactured items (2.42 per cent) showed an uptick in prices even as vegetable (0.17 per cent) prices witnessed some moderation. The earlier high in WPI inflation was recorded at 3.74 per cent in August 2014.The convergence of CPI and WPI (the difference between CPI and WPI, which was as much as 870 bps in October 2015 had declined to 131 bps in August 2016, a positive sign given the fact that India recently adopted an inflation targeting framework and it is important that both inflation indicators move in tandem.Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economic adviser and general manager, SBI economic research department, said, “We are still maintaining a 50 bps repo rate cut in FY17, though we believe RBI may go more aggressive on liquidity for rate transmission in Q2FY17. Though the rate cut may happen either in October or December, we believe the possibility of a rate hike by Fed in December may prompt RBI to cut rates in October.”RBI has an inflation target of 5 per cent consumer inflation by March 2017. In its August monetary policy review, the central bank maintained status quo on key rates citing upside risks to 5 per cent inflation target for March.The index of industrial production (IIP) contracted 2.4 per cent in July against the growth of 2 per cent YoY in June. The other factor supporting a policy rate cut was slow GDP growth that fell to 7.1 per cent in the June quarter from 7.9 per cent in the preceding one amid worrying signs that investment shows no signs of picking up.Last week, finance minister Arun Jaitley said monetary policy should take into account the drop in retail inflation, putting RBI governor Urjit Patel under pressure to cut rates.India is moving to a system in which a six-member monetary policy committee, which will set interest rates rather than the RBI governor, although the latter will be a member with a casting vote. If the MPC is not set up by October 4, then the Patel will decide the monetary policy.The shift in RBI’s stance with respect to liquidity to neutral from deficit mode has had a significant impact on the yields of government securities (G-sec). Liquidity is no longer in the deficit mode, in fact in the last two months there has been net liquidity surplus in the system. The yield on the benchmark 10-year G-sec is hovering around 7 per cent against 7.5 per cent in April.One of the unstated objective of the previous RBI governor Raghuram Rajan was to maintain real interest rates (difference between risk free interest rate and CPI) positive and in 1.5-2 per cent range. Real interest rate has remained positive since January 2014. It peaked to 4.91 per cent in November 2014 and has declined since then to 2.06 per cent in August 2016.“Though global factors, particularly, low interest rates and fund inflows into emerging markets have remained favourable for a fairly extended period, the likelihood of interest rates moving up from here has strengthened – notwithstanding that the US Fed may still take some time to resume hiking rates. With the backdrop of rising global yields, where global sovereign-bond yields have risen to the highest in almost three months, the rupee may come under pressure and push RBI to turn hawkish,” said India Ratings.“Future policy rates would be contingent on the clarity over the course of inflation over the next few months, liquidity pressures arising primarily from FCNR (B) redemptions, spectrum auction and advance tax payments and the probability of the Fed rate cut by December 16,” said Arun Singh, lead economist Dun & Bradstreet India.