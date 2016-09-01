RBI panel ruled out rate cuts

Members of the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) technical advisory committee (TAC) on monetary policy, in the run up to the policy this month, were of the view that there was no space for the central bank to cut rates unless there is substantially lower inflation relative to the target of 5 per cent for March 2017.Four of the five members of the committee had recommended maintaining a status quo in policy rates.Going with the majority, RBI governor Raghuram Rajan on August 9 kept the key policy repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent in its third bi-monthly monetary policy, but said that its stand continues to remain accommodative. This was the last policy announcement of RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, whose three-year tenure ends on September 4.“The members (who advised RBI for a status quo) were of the view that the real policy rate continues to be below the natural rate and there is no space for accommodation unless there is substantially lower inflation relative to the target of 5 per cent for March 2017 on a durable basis,” said the RBI in the summary of the electronic consultation with the TAC.Members felt that increased upside risks to the 5 per cent consumer price index (CPI) inflation target in Q4 of 2016-17 remain, specifically from rising consumption demand – both private (because of a consumption led recovery) and public (one rank one pension and seventh central pay commission) – and cost-push shocks in the form of a steady rise in crude prices.However, one member recommended a reduction of 50 basis points in the policy rate reasoning that there was a "high probability of inflation softening to 4-5 per cent by the year end", and that appreciation in the real effective exchange rate and increased interest differential, would slow recovery of large companies.