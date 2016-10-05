RBI to issue modified norms to deal with NPAs by month-end

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday proposed to relax the asset classification norms under the scheme for sustainable structuring of stressed assets (S4A) to make it more effective. Detailed guidelines in this regard will be issued by the central bank by the end of this month, RBI said.“Banks that have taken up cases for resolution under the S4A have represented (to RBI) that the asset classification norms under the S4A may be reviewed to make the scheme more effective. Accordingly, it is proposed to allow that portion of debt determined to be sustainable to be treated as a standard asset in all cases, subject to certain conditions,” said RBI.RBI has put in place S4A scheme in order to provide an avenue for reworking the financial structure of entities facing genuine difficulties and requiring coordinated deep financial restructuring. The scheme provides flexibility in restructuring, which may involve material writedown of debt and/or making large provisions, under a credible framework.S4A scheme was released in June. The main aim of S4A guidelines is to strengthen the lender’s ability to deal with stressed assets and to put viable assets back on track for entities facing genuine difficulties by providing an avenue for reworking financial structure.Bankers hailed the move. Ashwani Kumar, chairman and managing director at Dena Bank, said, “One of the positives for the banking sector from the regulatory angle is the relaxation given on the treatment of sustainable debt under S4A. Though detailed guidelines are awaited, the move is a big positive for the banking sector.”NS Venkatesh, executive director, Lakshmi Vilas Bank, said, “The smoothening of S4A guidelines will help the easier resolution of stressed assets and will be a relief to the banking system.”Speaking to reporters at the fourth bi-monthly monetary policy conference, RBI governor Urjit Patel said RBI would deal with the bad loans situation with firmness along with pragmatism.The S4A scheme is applicable to the projects that have started their commercial operations. The norms state that the scheme could be applied, where the aggregate exposure (including accrued interest) of all institutional lenders should be more than Rs 500 crore (including rupee term loan, foreign currency loans, external commercial borrowings), the debt (including accrued interest) meets sustainability test needs to be at least 50 per cent of the total debt.Sustainable debt is the level of debt (including new funding required to be sanctioned within next six months and non-funded credit facilities crystallising within next six months) that can be serviced (both interest and principal) within the respective residual maturities of existing debt based on cash flows available from the current as well as immediately prospective (not more than six months) level of operations. The aforesaid portion of sustainable debt is categorised as Part A and the remaining portion as Part B. For this purpose, free cash flows (cash flow from operations minus committed capital expenditure) available for servicing debt as per latest audited/reviewed financial statement will be considered.Furthermore, the maturity of various debt facilities remains unchanged and the maturity of each facility shall be that which exists on the date of finalising resolution plan. For the purpose of determining the level of debt that can be serviced, the assessed free cash flow shall be allocated to servicing each existing debt facility in the order in which its servicing falls due.