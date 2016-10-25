Govt plan to boost efficiency of firms

Taking the advice of the Reserve Bank forward, the government on Monday finalised a plan to improve operational efficiency of companies whose loan accounts have gone sticky by asking cash rich public sector undertakings such as NTPC, SAIL, Cochin Shipyards to take up equity stake and run stressed assets taken over by banks.



“Today's agenda was whether in some cases, we can also involve the management team of certain established and successful PSUs in certain sectors to operate at least at the interim some of the plants,” finance minister Arun Jaitley told reporters after the meeting on stressed assets in steel, power and shipping sectors.



The three sectors account for bulk of gross non-performing assets (NPAs) which surged to 9.32 per cent (Rs 4.76 lakh crore) in 2015-16. Power plants with as much as 25,000 MW capacities have not been able to start operation as yet because of not getting customers. There is no power purchase agreement signed nor any fuel agreement ready until now by these plants.



The steel sector is said to have maximum number of stressed assets.



The concerned secretaries have been asked to coordinate between the banks and the PSU heads, Jaitley said adding they would start implementing the plan immediately.



Pointing that whenever some assets are put on sales, there are no takers, Jaitley said the takers would be created.



"Today one of the legitimate problems is whenever some assets are put out, there are no takers so the takers will be created," he said. “The banks will invoke their power and somebody has to come up,” the finance minister further added.



The meeting which deliberated on what further can be done in the context of certain defaulters as the government has already taken a series of steps including some people forced out to exit from the business to lower their debt. A committee is dealing with some cases.



As per the decision, the banks will invoke their powers under the contract converting a part of the debt into equity taking control of those units and then appointing a management team which can be drawn from both serving and retired people having experience in the sectors.



Chairmen of three important PSUs, NTPC, SAIL and Cochin Shipyard were present in the meeting attended by top officials of banks, department of financial services, economic affairs, PMO and secretaries of steel, power and shipping ministries.



