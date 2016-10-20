LoginRegister
You are here » Home » My World

Engineering design work for High Speed Rail to begin on Dec

By PTI Oct 20 2016 , Singapore

Tags: Plan
The engineering design work for the construction of a 500-km route for Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail which includes a number of tunnels and bridges, will start in December this year, its consulting engineers said.

The route would include a 20-km sub-sea tunnel from Mumbai to Thane, said Tomoaki Sawano, manager for planning and sales at Japan International Consultants for Transport Co Ltd (JIC) last night.

JIC has completed a feasibility study last year on the rail project which is to be operational by 2023. The project's engineering design work will include a number of tunnels and bridges, he added.

It would take about four years to complete the engineering design for the entire route construction contracts, which would be awarded in several packages from about 2018, he said at the Singapore International Transport Congress and Exhibition being held October 19-21.

Tokyo-headquartered JIC is an international project consultant and has worked on a number of high speed rail project in India including Hyderabad-Chennai Thiruvananthapuram High Speed Rail.

  • Email this page
  • Printer-friendly version

MORE FROM MY WORLD

FC SUPPLEMENTS

p2-lead-Bidisha170.jpg
FC Invest | FC Know | FC Build

EDITORIAL OF THE DAY

  • Logjam continues
    The GST Council must define what's luxury in a developing economy

    Evolving an early consensus between the Centre and states on four-slab goods and services tax (GST) is crucial for rollout of the biggest reform measu

    more...
PREVIOUS EDITORIALS

FC NEWSLETTER

Stay informed on our latest news!

TODAY'S COLUMNS

Ananda Majumdar

Our own conscience-keeper

National discourse runs the risk of becoming noisy and getting ...

Zehra Naqvi

Of absolute truth & relative perception

Is there such a thing as absolute truth? Look around ...

Shona Adhikari

When art meets the artful

This week’s art news focuses on vastly different themes and ...

Home
My Money
My Stocks
My Brands
My World
My Space
My Mind
None of My Business
Community
    Interviews
    Video Gallery
    Newsletter