ZINC for a Healthy HEART…

We often tend to ignore the changes that our body experiences in stressful circumstances. We decide to be our own doctors and start moral medicines rather than consulting a doctor. Sometimes this becomes serious and then begin the blood tests and other necessary tests to identify the cause of such state of health.

Nature has already given its checks and balances for health fitness. Mineral resources are one of them. Though many minerals are present in our body, one of them – most recognized and important is Zinc.

Zinc is the most common mineral in human body beside iron. Found in every cell, Zinc is necessary for around 300 enzymes that control the thyroid gland, fertility, nervous system, immune system, and a number of other functions.

Studies by Technical University of Munich show the relationship between the total amount of Zinc in the body and cardiac function. In addition to essential metabolic functions, the level of Zinc in the body also affects the heart muscle (cardiac muscle). When oxidative stress occurs, it may be due to a shortage of Zinc, which can be determined by examining the cardiac muscle.

Lack of Zinc is mainly caused by poor dietary habits and lack of animal protein, which is normally a good source of Zinc.

Deficiencies are also seen as a result of ingesting too much iron & calcium and drinking too much alcohol. The same is the case with several kinds of medicine such as diuretics, ACE inhibitors, antacids, corticosteroids, antibiotics, and birth control pills. Other conditions like excessive sweating, ageing processes, celiac disease, diarrhoea, poorly managed diabetes and other conditions may also lead to Zinc deficiency.

Although clinical Zinc deficiencies are rare, short-term subclinical Zinc deficiencies are more widespread than previously thought. Even a minor Zinc deficiency may affect cardiac health and the countless enzyme processes that depend on the presence of Zinc.

Zinc deficiency initially appears as symptoms on the skin, hair and fingernails, although it can progress to include reduced immune response and organ failure, including the heart. Heart palpitations have numerous causes, including many benign ones, but they may indicate early signs of heart failure.

The heart has lower antioxidant capacity than other tissues in the body, which is why it is highly sensitive towards oxidative stress. Zinc is a powerful antioxidant that protects cells against oxidative stress.

Researchers from University of Leicester discovered that Zinc plays a key role in regulating the way calcium moves in the heart cells. Zinc is present in cardiac muscle and interacts with calcium to guide heart function.

Zinc appears to have protective effects in coronary artery disease and cardiomyopathy. Replenishing with Zinc has been shown to improve cardiac function and prevent further damage.

Also, according to studies published in the journal ‘Paediatric Research’, if enough Zinc is not circulating throughout the bloodstream, the blood pressure may increase. Researchers discovered that even a mild Zinc deficiency can have a significant impact on arterial blood pressure. Having a Zinc deficiency while one is young and growing, may increase the risk of developing cardiovascular disease later in life.

One of the causes of high blood pressure is inflammation and loss of elasticity in the arteries. Zinc deficiency causes the arteries to become hard, brittle and often inflamed instead of soft and flexible. Once the arteries become inflamed and brittle, the body may coat them with calcium and/or fatty plaques to prevent rupture of the arteries. The plaque reduces the interior diameter of the arteries. It also hardens them so they are less flexible. This loss of flexibility will raise the blood pressure, in particular the systolic pressure. Other metals like Mercury, may replace Zinc in the artery walls and contribute to the brittleness and hardness of the arteries.

More pressure is then required to force the blood through the smaller diameter arteries. This is common in older people, in particular. Deficiencies of Zinc, copper, bio-flavonoids, vitamins C, E and other nutrients contribute to this problem.

There are many reasons why it is important to get enough of this nutrient.

There is a saying “Jaan Hai Toh Jahaan Hai”. Health is most important for your peace of mind and for your well-being, why ignore it for any reasons.

Be healthy or should I say remain “Zinc Healthy”.

Hindustan Zinc is India’s only and the world’s second largest integrated Zinc producer, proudly known as Zinc of India…

Truly, we all have Zinc in our lives…

@PavanKaushik3