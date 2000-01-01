You’re fired controversial exits at India Inc

Every now & then, the bar on controversial corporate exits appears to go up. If there was shock at the exit of the Satyam boss over embezzlement of funds, they would be in for a bigger shock at the Tatas because no one had ever imagined the summary dismissal of the chairman of Tata Sons. And then came another high profile exit of one of the icons of e-commerce in India over alleged sexual harassment. It is obvious that the last has not been heard on controversial exits of top company executives. Below is a selection of ignominious exits in India Inc



Ashok Chawla: The non-executive chairman of Yes Bank stepped down on November 14 amidst reports that he felt the private bank needed someone who could devote more time and attention while chief executive officer Rana Kapoor is on his way out. Chawla, who is also the chairperson of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and a board member of Jet Airways, was at the helm of the fourth largest private sector bank in India since 2016. Due to the multiple positions he held, Chawla previously faced questions over possible conflict of interests. In July, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) named him in a charge sheet in the Aircel-Maxis corruption case. Chawla is a former finance secretary to the Union government. He was appointed to the post in 2013, when the UPA was in power at the Centre.



Binny Bansal: Flipkart Group chief executive officer (CEO) Binny Bansal’s case is the latest in the series of high-profile exits. He resigned on November 13 after an independent probe into an allegation of serious personal misconduct, a development that was forced by the intervention of Walmart, the company’s new owners. Even though clarity eludes the precise nature of Bansal’s misdemeanour, it is believed to have followed a complaint from a female colleague a few months ago. The incident has brought back memories of top company executives who have stepped down over controversies. Some industry insiders feel that the complaint was used to ease out Bansal from the company – Flipkart’s other founder, Sachin Bansal, had already quit in the wake of Walmart’s takeover. How important Bansal was can be gauged from the fact that Flipkart was India’s largest e-commerce company bought for $16 billion by Walmart.

Malvinder Singh & Shivinder Singh: The sibling founders and promoters of Fortis and Religare saw their enterprise, one of the most promising healthcare groups in the country, ending up in a quagmire of misman­ag­ement and legal troubles. Fortis shareholders’ eventually approved the sale of the company to Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare for $1.1 billion in September.

Chanda Kochhar: The CEO and managing director of ICICI Bank resigned on October 4 amid conflict of interest allegations. A whistle-blower had alleged that ICICI Bank granted loans to Video­con Group, whose promoter Venu­gopal Dhoot had investments in NuPower Renewables, owned by the banker’s husband Deepak Kochhar.

Shikha Sharma: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) similarly denied a three-year extension to former Axis Bank CEO in April this year, despite the board and shareholders backing her reappointment at the time. Axis Bank’s books were awash in the red after massive losses in Q4FY18 — the first quarterly loss in the private sector lender’s history. Some branch officials were found colluding with cash hoarders to help them legitimise their money following demonetisation.

Rana Kapoor: The founder and CEO of one of India’s largest private banks was asked to quit the company by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) that refused to extend his tenure, which ended on August 31. Yes Bank has been under the central bank’s lens after it reported divergences in classification of non-performing assets (NPAs) as compared to the assessment by RBI. However, many believe that Kapoor is a powerful banker with deep connections and is trying to retain some important position in the bank.

Usha Ananthasubramanian: The former CEO of Allahabad Bank was quietly relieved of her post on August 13 after her named appeared in a charge sheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against current and former officials of Punjab National Bank (PNB) in relation to a Rs 14,000 crore-plus fraud at PNB that was unearthed in mid-February.



Previous outsters that shocked

Vishal Sikka: The former CEO and MD of IT giant Infosys was hand-picked by Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy in 2014 to lead the company during a time when it was battling a severe slowdown. But soon, Sikka came under fire from Murthy himself, who attacked several decisions taken at Infosys besides Sikka’s supposed lavish lifestyle. For Sikka, the final straw appeared to be a leaked letter by the co-founder, in which he said Sikka was only ‘CTO material, not CEO material’. The founders, who no longer hold a controlling stake in the company, are, however, powerful in corporate India and had opposed some of Sikka’s decisions which they felt went against the company’s values.

Cyrus Mistry: The former chairman of Tata Sons was ousted on 24 October 2016 after a bitter public spat with members of the board in what is the most high-profile exit in corporate India. Mistry, in the petition filed under the Companies Act, claimed that his removal was due to mismanagement by the board’s trustees and oppression of minority shareholders by Tata Trusts. The latter owns over 68 per cent in Tata Sons, the $100 billion-plus conglomerate. The board said that all operating companies except TCS were performing badly under Mistry’s leadership.

SK Roy: The former chairman of LIC took up the position in 2013, only to retire under the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) in 2016, two years before the completion of his tenure. Roy was allegedly involved in questionable investments in the realty firm Unitech from 2008 to 2009. The company defaulted on a Rs 200 crore loan in December 2013 provided by LIC.

Mrithyunjay “Mittu” Chandilya: The former CEO of AirAsia made an unceremonious exit in 2016, after the airline filed a suit against him accusing him of “siphoning off” money by making payments to a bogus firm. This was after former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry had accused AirAsia India of indulging in “certain fraudulent transactions”. Chandilya on his part maintained that he was being made a scapegoat in the battle between the Tata Group and Cyrus Mistry. Chandilya was subsequently questioned by the Enforcement Directorate.

Ramalinga Raju: In 2009, the now former CEO of Satyam Computers sent a letter to investors, employees and the government that raised a furore across corporate India. Raju confessed that he had embezzled close to Rs 7,136 crore by manipulating accounts with the help of relatives and close friends. He was found guilty along with 10 others by a Supreme Court bench in 2015. Raju, at that time the poster boy of India Inc, was jailed and made a shameful exit from corporate life. Since then, other top executives have left on similar charges.

Phaneesh Murthy: Known as the “other Murthy”, the IIT and IIM graduate was former director of Infosys and its global sales head till he was fired after news surfaced of the company settling a case of sexual harassment against him to the tune of $3 million. He was said to be a whizkid in his field but following the reports it was unlikely that he would be allowed to hold his position in Infosys, not with its founders’ commitment to values.