Work to start on 150 projs on Ganga by March, says Gadkari

The government is all set to launch 150 projects on Ganga by March, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said today while asking investors to join hands with the Centre in cleaning of the river.

The projects, he said, aim at containing discharge of polluted water in the river and recycling the waste water to produce bio CNG to power transport fleet.

"There is much pollution in Ganga by bigger cities like Kanpur and Mathura. We will start 150 projects by March 2018 to check discharge of polluted water in Ganga that are based on recycling etc," said the minister for river development and Ganga rejuvenation.

"I urge industry bodies like PHD Chamber and Ficci to join hands with the government in this mission of huge national importance," he said at the annual session of PHD Chamber.

The government, he said, is ready to offer technology free of cost to the investors who can produce methane and bio CNG from the waste water which could be used to power buses and other vehicles.

Of the 150 projects, 90 have already been awarded, while the 7 will be awarded soon, Gadkari said, adding that the remaining projects are on the anvil and work on all the 150 will begin within five months.

The minister also urged investors to participate in initiatives like amphibian buses and planes.

Talking about agriculture, Gadkari said the wrong policies in the past have resulted in its occupying the back seat but a number of steps are being taken now to revive it by making irrigation facilities on larger chunks of lands across states.

He said there are 285 projects involving an expenditure of about Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Gadkari said it was unfortunate that some states were fighting over river water distribution while nobody paid any attention to 70 per cent of the rainwater going to sea in absence of water harvesting.

Likewise, no one is concerned about river waters going to Pakistan as India shares 6 rivers with Pakistan while states remain busy in internal fights over sharing of river water, the minister said.

Gadkari said three projects on Ganga worth Rs 80,000 crore will be started within three months.