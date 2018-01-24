Women's inclusion in economy stressed

IMF chief Christine Lagarde on Tuesday said India must continue with reforms especially in the financial services sector and should urgently focus on broad-based and true inclusion of women in its economy.

Addressing a press conference here as part of the all women co-chairs of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meet, Lagarde said IMF research has showed that raising women’s participation in the workforce to the level of men can boost Indian economy by 27 per cent.

She also expressed concern over the high level of discrimination faced by women in rural India and emphasised that there is an urgent need to address this issue. Lagarde reiterated IMF’s forecast of 7.4 per cent growth for India and said it is obviously one of the fastest growing large economies of the world.

According to her, future growth would depend on how the country carries forward the reform process. Lagarde said India must continue with its reforms, especially in the financial services sector and the one area that needs special focus is gender equality.

“I genuinely hope there will be a focus on inclusion of Indian women in the economy. We have research to show that India’s GDP can grow by 27 per cent if the women are brought to the same level of men in terms of economic and workforce participation,” she said.

In its latest World Economic Outlook (WEO) update released here on Monday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected India growing at 7.4 per cent in 2018 as against China’s 6.8 per cent, making it the fastest growing country among emerging economies.

The Indian economy is estimated to expand 7.8 per cent in 2019, as per the IMF.

Meanwhile, according to research report by Deloitte Global, India, South Africa and China may face “social upheavals and increased income inequality” in the future due to increasing adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence.

According to the report, while executives conceptually understand the changes the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0) will bring, they are less certain how they should act to benefit from those changes.

The findings were released at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual summit on Monday.

Industry 4.0 is characterised by digital technologies, such as analytics, artificial intelligence, cognitive computing and the internet of things (IoT).

“Three countries in particular – India (32 per cent), South Africa (28 per cent) and China (23 per cent) – envision social upheavals and increased income inequality as a result of Industry 4.0,” the report noted.

According to the report, these countries have all recently undergone major economic or political changes, which, in some cases, resulted in high growth, but also introduced previously unknown ‘social fissures’ and “this may contribute to their higher sensitivity about weathering additional social issues in the future”.

One-fifth of respondents think they will face social upheavals and increased income inequality, while North American and Latin American executives are the least concerned (8 per cent and 6 per cent respectively), it noted.

The survey noted that only 8 per cent of APAC executives see themselves as highly capable to act as ‘stewards’ during this time of change and disruption.

This stands in stark contrast to the views expressed by executives from the Americas, where 48 per cent of executives consider themselves highly confident about their abilities to act as stewards.

The EMEA region’s confidence is more moderate, at 36 per cent. “The rapidly advancing technologies driving Industry 4.0 are bringing about social and economic change rapidly in an environment of unparalleled global connectivity and demographic change,” said Punit Renjen, Deloitte Global CEO adding, “it’s a time of great opportunity, but also risk”.

“I believe those who take a broad view will be the ones to succeed in this new era,” noted Renjen. “They will see connections between business and social needs; between financial outcomes and innovative strategies; between workforce productivity and people’s sense of stability and well-being; between integrating existing technologies and creating completely new solutions,” he added.

Deloitte Global surveyed 1,600 C-level executives across 19 countries and conducted select in-person interviews to explore their readiness to leverage Industry 4.0 to benefit customers, employees, communities and other key stakeholders