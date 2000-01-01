Why India wants good trading ties with Iran despite US pressure

*For India the stakes in Iran are high. On the plate are $185 billion projects, which Iran plans to offer to build s infrastructure and bring it in global mainstream. Iran has already invited Indian investments in $8 billion infrastructure projects. Iranian officials say India should take advantage of it presence on the ground to be ahead of others.

*India could to substantially increase trade in apparel, rubber goods, plastic, gems and jewellery, textiles, manmade fibre and iron and steel. India is a major source for Iran’s global imports of organic chemicals, cereals, and articles of iron or steel and manmade staple fibres.

*Iran has been offering flexible terms for oil payments to India be it 60-90 days credit or 20 per cent discount on freight. Also, when West-led sanctions prevented insurance companies to offer cover for transport of oil, Iran supplied crude with full insurance cover for ships.

*Long-term LNG deals at about 25 per cent discount for fuel-starved power and fertiliser plants by Iran also offers a lifeline to India’s stressed projects. This is one area that would be music to companies in the two sectors. Shortage of domestic gas and high prices of LNG in global markets have created problems for the industry. Of the 24,150 MW gas grid connected power capacity in India, 14,305 MW are stra­n­d­ed due to no domestic gas supply. If gas is made availa­b­le at competitive pricing for the power units, about 160 billion units (at 60 per cent plant load factor) additional power valued at Rs 80,000 crore could be generated.

*The programme to develop Chabahar port in Iran also offers India an opportunity to be connected with Afghanistan and a host of Central Asian countries, bypassing Pakistan. Even before the nuclear deal by five+one countries with Iran could be worked out, India went ahead and inked a strategic deal for the Chabahar port development. Work on the port is almost complete. India is expecting one of its entities to take operational charge of a portion of the port soon. The port will also provide lifeline to several Indian companies operating out of Afghanistan but finding it difficult to source material. With the port, India could access Afghanistan’s Garland Highway using the existing Iranian road network and the Zaranj-Delaram road, also built by India in 2009. This would establish a direct road access to four of the major cities of Afghanistan. It wo­uld also generate opportunities for NHAI and railways to build connectivity projects. The port will be also used to ship crude oil and urea, saving India transportation costs. It will cut transport costs and freight time for India to Central Asia and the Gulf by about a third.

*India proposes to set up a 1.3 million tonne urea plant in the petrochemical zone near Chabahar port with an investment of over Rs 5000 crore to meet shortages in the domestic market. India had nominated Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals and Gujarat State Fertilisers Corporation for the proposed joint venture plant. Iran has agre­ed to give gas at subsi­d­ised rate of $2.95 per mmBtu, which would reduce urea price by almost half.

*Though perceived to be difficult project due to stra­ined relations between India and Pakistan, talks on the $7 billion Iran-Pakistan-India (IPI) gas pipeline is on. The pipeline conceived during prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s tenure was later abandoned by India under the US pressure. The government has been pushed to look at other pipeline projects in the absence of any progress on IPI pipeline. Alternate gas lines were considered from Turkmenistan via Afghanistan and Pakistan. Besides Iran and Turkmenistan, India has also be­en considering pipelines fr­om Kazakhstan, Russia and Myanmar. It also explored an under sea pipeline project between Iran and India.

*One of the positive outcomes of lifting of Iran sanction earlier was the permission to consortium of Indian firms to develop the Farzad-B gas field in Iran. The gas field holds about 12.8 trillion cubic feet of recoverable reserve. A consortium of ONGC Videsh, Oil India and Indian Oil Corporation originally discovered it. Iran has agreed to buy entire gas from the project but India hopes to get some of the cheap gas from the project when agreements are reworked.