What is RBI’s role, responsibility, asks govt auditor CAG
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 24 October 2018
City: 
New Delhi

Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Rajiv Mehrishi on Tuesday questioned the role of RBI in the present banking crisis. He sought to know what the regulator was doing when banks were lending huge amounts that resulted in asset-liability mismatch and huge bad loans.

Non-performing assets (NPAs) or bad loans stood at Rs 9.61 lakh crore at the end of 2017-18, according to government data.

“In the present banking crisis, we all have a narrative about how it can be sorted out, recapitalisation of course, which is a very strange word to be used for the subsidies, but nobody is asking the real question that what actually the regulator (Reserve Bank) was doing,” Mehrishi asked.
“What is its role, what is its responsibility?” Meh­rishi asked while speaking at a function here.

The major cause of curr­e­nt banking crisis is huge as­set-liability mismatch; b­ut nobody is talking about th­is, there is a lack of public policy debate, Mehrishi sa­i­d­­.

He said India lacks flourished bond markets in the absence of which the banks are forced to lend to long-gestation infrastructure projects. And when these projects run into any hurdle, their difficulties percolate into the difficulties of the banks, Mehrishi said.

The CAG also pointed out that there is a lack of public policy debate on the root causes of the banking crisis; and also, nobody is talking or writing about the role of the regulator.

“If the banks were going berserk with their lending, then what was the regulator doing? And if it (regulator RBI) is accountable for this crisis or not, that is also a narrative nobody is talking about,” he said.

