WCD organising festival next week to boost organic culture in India: Maneka Gandhi
By  
PTI
  , Saturday, 20 October 2018
City: 
New Delhi

The Women and Child Development Ministry is organising a festival next week to promote women organic farmers and entrepreneurs, Union minister Maneka Gandhi said.

She said over 500 women entrepreneurs would be coming together from across the country with their organic products such as cereals, rice, pulses, skin-care products, fabric and jewellery.

"The move aims to empower women to boost organic culture and promote women organic farmers and entrepreneurs," she told reporters. 

"It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that the ministry's efforts ultimately boost these illustrious rural women's local communities and economy by creating jobs and keeping farmers thriving in addition to spreading awareness about the benefits of organic products," said Gandhi.

Calling it a perfect example of how the festival is creating a revolution and making women self-reliant, a senior WCD official said for the first time, 'the Vegan Project' and food court with cooked-on-site delicacies will also be available.

The fifth edition of the Women of India Organic Festival will be held from October 26 to November 4 at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.

More From Plan and Policy
RBI announces more steps to increase credit flow to NBFCs

The Reserve Bank Friday announced more measures to increase liquidity flows to the non-banking financial companies. 

Cong, BJP flay Kerala government for bringing activists to Sabarimala

The opposition Congress and BJP Friday hit out at the Left government in Kerala for allegedly extending support to bring women activists to Sabarimala temple, hurting the sentiments of devotees.

Grub infestation may be the fix to sugar problem

India may have found a fix to its sugar problem but the answer will not make its cane farmers happy.

Sabarimala shrine opens amid violent protests, women devotees forced to return

Amid violent protests, the doors of Sabarimala temple in Kerala opened on Wednesday for the first time since the Supreme Court lifted the centuries-old ban on entry of women of menstrual age but by