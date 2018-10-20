WCD organising festival next week to boost organic culture in India: Maneka Gandhi

The Women and Child Development Ministry is organising a festival next week to promote women organic farmers and entrepreneurs, Union minister Maneka Gandhi said.



She said over 500 women entrepreneurs would be coming together from across the country with their organic products such as cereals, rice, pulses, skin-care products, fabric and jewellery.



"The move aims to empower women to boost organic culture and promote women organic farmers and entrepreneurs," she told reporters.



"It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that the ministry's efforts ultimately boost these illustrious rural women's local communities and economy by creating jobs and keeping farmers thriving in addition to spreading awareness about the benefits of organic products," said Gandhi.



Calling it a perfect example of how the festival is creating a revolution and making women self-reliant, a senior WCD official said for the first time, 'the Vegan Project' and food court with cooked-on-site delicacies will also be available.



The fifth edition of the Women of India Organic Festival will be held from October 26 to November 4 at the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts.