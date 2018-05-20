"Victory of democracy," says AP CM
PTI
  Sunday, 20 May 2018
Amaravati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu today termed the resignation of B S Yeddyurappa as Karnataka Chief Minister a "victory of democracy" and said it was a day everybody should feel proud of.

"This is not an ordinary victory. Entire people of the country will be happy. It is a proud day for all of us," Naidu said at a meeting of women self-help groups leaders here this evening.

He said normally a party with majority would be invited to form the government.

"But, going against the tradition, the (Karnataka) governor did not invite Congress-JDS combine (that has majority) to form the government.

They are adopting different traditions in different states... one in Goa, another in Meghalaya, because they have power," he said.

Lashing out at the BJP, the Telugu Desam Party chief said: "They spoiled politics in Tamil Nadu, misused the governor's office, finished off persons with leadership qualities.

They tried to derive political benefit in Tamil Nadu and tried the same in Karnataka." 

He claimed that the BJP's next target would have been Andhra Pradesh (had it succeeded in Karnataka).

"Entire nation is happy with the current turn of events. As a chief minister and a firm believer of democracy, I am expressing my happiness," Naidu said.

