Veggie prices continue to rise, onion leads race

The vegetable price upward spiral continues unabated. Retail onion prices further increased to Rs 80 per kg in the national capital even as the government started the process of importing edible bulbs to ease the rates. Other seasonal vegetables like cauliflower and green peas are also ruling higher than their corresponding rates last year.

Onion in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai are being sold anywhere between Rs 50 a kg and Rs 70 per kg, depending on quality and locality. Outside the Azadpur Mandi in Delhi, Asia’s largest vegetable wholesale market, onions are sold at Rs 50 a kg and Rs 60 per kg.

The same onion is selling at Rs 80 per kg in some up market colonies.

Traders said wholesale and retail prices are ruling high because of lower arrivals from key growing states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. In Maharashtra’s Lasalgoan Mandi in Nashik -- Asia’s biggest market for onion -- arrivals have dropped by 47 per cent to 12,000 quintal on Tuesday from 22,933 quintal on the same day a year-ago, as per data with Nasik-based National Horticultural Research and Development Foundation (NHRDF). Onion at Lasalgoan is being sold at Rs 33 per kg as against Rs 7.50 per kg a year-ago, data show.

State-owned trading company MMTC invited bids to import 2,000 tonnes of onion of latest crop year after the government directed it to bring the vegetable at the earliest. The last date for submitting bids is December 8, said a notice on its website. The onion should be of Pakistan, Egypt, China, Afghanistan or any other origin and is to be discharged at the JNPT Port, Mumbai. The shipment period is immediate and will continue up to January 5, 2018, it said. MMTC will import onions in two tranches. The government had asked the state-run agency to augment supplies in the domestic markets after prices jumped to Rs 60 per kg in the retail markets due to kharif crop losses.

Under direction from the government, cooperative major Nafed has started procuring onions directly from farmers for distribution in consuming areas. It has been asked to buy about 10,000 tonnes of onion. Another official agency SFAC has also been directed to buy 2,000 tonnes of onion.

Not just onion, tomato cauliflower and green peas are also ruling higher from the year-ago level in most retail markets.

In Delhi and adjoining areas, cauliflower is sold at about Rs 40 a kg, up from Rs 20 a kg in the year-ago period. Similarly, green peas are retailed at Rs 80-100 a kg as against Rs 30-40 a kg in the corresponding period.

Tomato is not less than Rs 60 anywhere in the NCR region whereas in winter its prices never go beyond Rs 30 a kg in a normal year.