USAID, DHFL ink $10 million loan guarantee for healthcare sector

, Wednesday, 25 July 2018
FC Bureau
City:
The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and mortgage lender DHFL on Tuesday announced a $10 million loan portfolio guarantee to improve capital access for small businesses in the healthcare sector.
The risk-sharing pact will help deepen collaboration with various borrowers throughout India, especially in Rajasthan, Odisha, MP and Chhattisgarh; and also ensure improved access to quality and affordable healthcare for underserved communities, the two organisations said in a statement.
It’s an opportunity to help develop quality healthcare across India by offering convenient and customised financial solutions, especially for medical practitioners through medical equipment finance, DHFL joint MD Harshil Mehta said.