USAID, DHFL ink $10 million loan guarantee for healthcare sector
By  
FC Bureau
  , Wednesday, 25 July 2018
City: 
New Delhi

The US Agency for Internat­i­onal Development (USAID) and mortgage lender DHFL  on Tuesday announced a $10 million loan portfolio guarantee to improve capital access for small businesses in the healthcare sector.

The risk-sharing pact will help deepen collaboration with various borrowers thr­oughout India, especially in Rajasthan, Odi­sha, MP and Chhattisgarh; and also ensure improved access to qu­ality and affordable healthcare for underse­rved communities, the two organisations said in a statement.

It’s an opportunity to help develop quality healthcare across India by offering convenient and customised financial solutions, especially for medical practitioners through medical equipment finance, DHFL joint MD Harshil Mehta said.

