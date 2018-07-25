USAID, DHFL ink $10 million loan guarantee for healthcare sector

The US Agency for Internat­i­onal Development (USAID) and mortgage lender DHFL on Tuesday announced a $10 million loan portfolio guarantee to improve capital access for small businesses in the healthcare sector.

The risk-sharing pact will help deepen collaboration with various borrowers thr­oughout India, especially in Rajasthan, Odi­sha, MP and Chhattisgarh; and also ensure improved access to qu­ality and affordable healthcare for underse­rved communities, the two organisations said in a statement.

It’s an opportunity to help develop quality healthcare across India by offering convenient and customised financial solutions, especially for medical practitioners through medical equipment finance, DHFL joint MD Harshil Mehta said.