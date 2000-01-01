US offers to meet oil shortfall

As part of an arrangement, the US could offer oil and gas to India on concessional terms to help New Delhi tide over Iran sanctions that proposes to suck out close to 10 per cent of Indian crude imports. According to diplomatic sources, during the recently concluded 2+2 meeting in New Delhi, the US indicated its intent of supplying $2.5-3 billion oil and gas to India at short notice if the country needed it to meet shortfall arising from cut in Iranian oil imports.

The US could also offer concessions that could be at par with the terms India enjoys with Iran. The Islamic Republic offers cheaper freight and a 60-day credit to Indian importers like Indian Oil Corporation, Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals (MRPL) and Nayara Energy (formerly Essar Oil).“The offer was indicated at 2+2 meeting. The details will have to be worked out. Transport cost is an issue to bring oil from the US,” the diplomatic source said. He also added India would continue to adopt the same strategy as it did prior to 2015 when a West-imposed sanction on Iran affected oil supplies. This would mean that India would possibly use escrow accounts for payment against crude imports, possibly in the rupee, and may cut down its import a bit but will certainly not stop its oil import from Iran completely.