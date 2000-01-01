Upset with UP police, Muslim family accepts Hinduism
City: 
Baghpat

Upset over police treating his son’s ‘unnatural death’ as suicide rather than a murder, a Muslim man has embraced Hinduism along with 12 of his family members, said officials here.

Akhtar, resident of Badarkha village under Chhaprauli police station area, accepted Hinduism on Monday along with family and subsequently submitted an affidavit to the area sub-divisional magistrate, testifying to their voluntary change of religion. Akhtar later told reporters that he felt the religion change might spur police to “properly investigate his son’s murder”.

Yuva Hindu Vahini (Bharat) state chief Shaukendra Khokhar said, “Akhtar was upset after his son Gulhasan was murdered. But his body was hung to make it appear a suicide. Despite repeated assertions by him that his son was murdered, the police concluded it to be a case of suicide. This prompted Akhtar and his family members to change their religion, he said.

Baghpat DM Rishirendra Kumar said, “The matter is being examined.”

More From Plan and Policy
CMs panel to address agri issues; farmers not satisfied

Chaos prevailed at the Delhi-UP border on Tuesday as thousands of protesting farmers attempted to enter the national capital, prompting the police to resort to water cannons and tear-gas shells to

Naidu blasts Modi for ignoring AP’s right

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu once again came down heavily on the Narendra Modi government for not according special status to the state, accusing it of cheating five crore peop

Naidu launches unemployment allowance scheme

Seeking rich political dividend in assembly elections next year, the Chandrababu Naidu government on Monday launched a scheme to give out Rs 1,000 monthly allowance to thousands of unemployed youth

Wilful defaulters' dues at PNB fall

Outstanding dues of big wilful defaulters of Punjab National Bank reduced marginally to 15,075.07 crore at end-August from Rs 15,175 crore at the July end, according to the bank’s data.