Upset with UP police, Muslim family accepts Hinduism

Upset over police treating his son’s ‘unnatural death’ as suicide rather than a murder, a Muslim man has embraced Hinduism along with 12 of his family members, said officials here.

Akhtar, resident of Badarkha village under Chhaprauli police station area, accepted Hinduism on Monday along with family and subsequently submitted an affidavit to the area sub-divisional magistrate, testifying to their voluntary change of religion. Akhtar later told reporters that he felt the religion change might spur police to “properly investigate his son’s murder”.

Yuva Hindu Vahini (Bharat) state chief Shaukendra Khokhar said, “Akhtar was upset after his son Gulhasan was murdered. But his body was hung to make it appear a suicide. Despite repeated assertions by him that his son was murdered, the police concluded it to be a case of suicide. This prompted Akhtar and his family members to change their religion, he said.

Baghpat DM Rishirendra Kumar said, “The matter is being examined.”