UIDAI CEO new revenue secy , Murmu to head expenditure

Ajay Bhushan Pandey ,IAS (MH- 84) has been appointed as the new revenue secretary of India replacing Dr Hashmukh Adhia who retires on November 30. Pandey, is currently the CEO of Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and and will continue to hold the same till further orders, as per a notification of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet , DoPT.

Girish Chandra Murmu, IAS (GJ-85) , special secretary in department of revenue and officer on special duty in the department of expenditure will be the new expenditure secretary after the incumbent A N Jha retires on January 30, 2019, said the order.