Trump selects Powell for Fed Chairman, replacing Yellen

President Donald Trump plans to nominate Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell to the top job at the U.S. central bank, according to four people familiar with the decision. In Powell, he’ll select a former private-equity executive who favors continuing gradual interest-rate increases and sympathizes with White House calls to ease financial regulations. The president will announce his decision Thursday at 3 p.m. Washington time from the Rose Garden, the White House said in a statement. Powell declined to comment when approached by a reporter outside his Washington-area home.

Market reaction to the news was muted, given broad expectations that Powell would be the pick. The dollar retreated slightly in Asian trading Thursday, and Treasury yields dipped. S&P 500 futures were down modestly as traders consider prospects for U.S. tax cuts.

If confirmed by the Senate, the 64-year-old former Carlyle Group LP managing director and ex-Treasury undersecretary would succeed Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who has raised borrowing costs four times starting in late 2015 and just began scaling back the central bank’s $4.5 trillion balance sheet.

“He represents a bit of the continuation of the status quo without being named Yellen,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest-rate strategist at TD Securities. “He’s relatively dovish-leaning on policy, but also willing to undertake some deregulation at the margin. He’s a perfect candidate for Trump.”

The decision would cap a months-long White House search that included consideration of re-nominating Yellen, or installing outsiders such as National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn, Stanford University economist John Taylor or former Fed Governor Kevin Warsh. The Wall Street Journal earlier on Wednesday reported that Trump had selected Powell.

A Republican appointed to the Fed in 2012 by Democratic President Barack Obama, Powell has earned a reputation as a non-ideological and pragmatic policy maker. While he hasn’t played a prominent public role in formulating and explaining monetary policy, he has generally backed Yellen’s cautious approach to withdrawing stimulus.

Under Yellen, whose four-year term as chair expires Feb. 3, the Fed has overseen an economic expansion now in its ninth year and a fall in unemployment to a 16-year low. It would be up to Powell to keep that growth on track, under a president who wants much faster gains in gross domestic product and continued low interest rates.

Powell was already the overwhelming favorite on betting websites after reports from a week ago said he would succeed Yellen. Traders have been increasingly pricing in his selection since then, bidding up Treasuries after yields reached the highest since March.

The ninth postwar leadership change at the Fed comes at a critical juncture -- the transition to more normal monetary policy after a decade of unprecedented stimulus to minimize the damage from the financial crisis. It’s at this stage that policy mistakes will be made or avoided.

Yellen, 71, who is the first woman to lead the U.S. central bank, will become the first Fed chair since 1979 not to be reappointed to the job. Raise rates too quickly and Powell risks stalling the third-longest U.S. expansion and hurting a stock market rally for which Trump often takes credit. Tighten too slowly and a hot economy might boost the cost of living, inflate asset bubbles and fuel investor doubts about the Fed’s inflation-fighting credibility.

Getting that balance right will require flexibility, independence from political pressure and a deep understanding of how the economy and the American labor force are changing.