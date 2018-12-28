Triple talaq bill gets LS nod

The re-worked legislation to make triple talaq – an instant divorce practice amo-ng Muslims – a criminal offence was passed in Lok Sabha on Thursday with the opposition and the AIADMK walking out in protest claiming the legislation needed further examination.

The lower house witnessed marathon debate on the issue with the government rejecting the demands for the bill to be sent to a parliamentary committee for further scrutiny. When the legislation was put to voting, 245 MPs were in its favour while 11 opposed it. The opposition claimed that many provisions of the revised legislation brought by the government were unconstitutional and needed to be reviewed.

The bill makes instant talaq a cognisable offence leading to imprisonment of upto three years.

The government termed it as pro-women legislation that was the need of the hour.

The legislation will now be placed in the Rajya Sabha where the government will face an uphill task to get it passed because of the lack of numbers. The government will need 123 votes in the upper house but the ruling alliance’s strength is coming up to 80. Parties like AIADMK have rejected the legislation joining ranks with the opposition camp.

Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that vote bank politics of the Congress and other parties was coming in the way of the passage of the bill. “Don’t weigh the bill on the scale of politics, the bill is about humanity and justice,” he said.

The opposition said that the legislation was against the spirit of the Supreme Court’s verdict on the issue that outlawed triple talaq practice. The National Commission of Women, however, welcomed the passage of the bill in Lok Sabha saying it will end sufferings of the Muslim women.

The Congress, TMC, AIADMK and RJD were among the parties that staged a walk out. Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said that several provisions of the bill violated rights of the individuals.

BJP president Amit Shah termed the passage of the bill as historic step ensuring equality and dignity for the Muslim women. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, whose amendment was rejected, said that bill will not benefit Muslim benefit and it can be misused.

Union minister Smriti Irani said that if practices of sati and dowry can be banned why not triple talaq. “It should be recalled that objections were also raised against curbing the dowry practice on the grounds that it was a social issue between two parties. Still, parliament brought a law against it,” she said.