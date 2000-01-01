Thermax opens new factory to make chillers, heat pumps

Thermax, energy and environment solutions major, on Thursday opened its new factory at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh to produce a range of of vapour absorption machines comprising chillers and heat pumps and heaters.

It would cater to both the local and overseas markets to generate more sales revenues for the firm.

The Pune-headquartered company, which has invested Rs 166 crore in the first phase, said it has created nearly 300 jobs at the factory.

The new production facility has an installed capacity to produce 400 machines of chillers, head pumps and heaters every year.

“We have come up with a world-class facility that is aligned to our vision of ‘Smart Thermax’ and a significant step in diversifying our operations to leverage the infrastructural advantages of strategic locations such as Sri City,” MS Unnikrishnan, managing director and CEO at Thermax, said.

The company has invested in digitisation and automation to facilitate zero-defect processes that would ensure superior quality products to our customers, he boasted.

Located around 75 km from Chennai, Sri City is emerging as a preferred business destination that provides seamless connectivity by road, air and seaports.

“While this new plant will help us serve our existing and potential customers in the southern region better; it will also be an important manufacturing hub for Thermax’s global operations that will augment our export capabilities,” Meher Pudumjee, chairperson at Thermax, said. She said with the increasing demand for green and energy efficient solutions globally, its vapour absorption products manufactured in this plant were an ideal fit towards sustainability, she pointed out.

Unnikrishnan said all manufacturing processes were designed to create a safe and healthy working environment, and comply with the stringent green building norms. This is the ninth manufacturing plant of Thermax in India, out of the fifteen hubs spread across India, China, Germany, Denmark, Indonesia and Poland.