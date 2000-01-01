Terror funding: Salahuddin’s son Shahid Yusuf arrested

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday arrested Syed Shahid Yousuf, the son of Hizbul Mujahideen’s chief Syed Salahuddin. Yousuf, a government employee, was taken into custody after he was called for questioning in a 2011 terror funding case.

Yousuf, who has home in Badgam, works as a village agriculture assistant. He faces charges of involvement in hawala transactions from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia to fund terror activities. The 42-year-old was called to Delhi by the NIA and was put through sustained questioning. After the session, the NIA decided to take him into custody after his involvement in the terror funding plot was established.

The NIA claimed that Yousuf was in contact with Aijaz Ahmad Bhatt, a Saudi Arabia-based Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist. He received money from Bhatt to fund terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the agency.

Transactions made through Western Union by Aijaz to Yousuf are under scanner. Aijaz is absconding and agency sources said the papers establishing the transactions are in its possession. The money was transferred between 2011 and 2014. His involvement in the funding route was tracked through phone record of communication between Aijaz and Yousuf. Apart from Yousuf, four other accused in the case are already in jail.

The NIA had filed two chargesheets against six persons in the terror funding case in 2011. Among those in jail in the case include Ghulam Mohd Bhat, a close associate of SAS Geelani, chairman, Tehrik-e-Hurriyat (G). But two other accused — Mohd. Maqbool Pandit and Aijaz are still absconding. NIA said Yousuf is one of the many Indian contacts of Aijaz. The two had been in touch for long.

Syed Salahuddin, chairman United Jehad Council, himself is an absconder in another terror funding case of 2011. He was declared as specially designated global terrorist by the US department of state. His name also figures in the chargesheet filed by the NIA in the case in which he was declared as proclaimed offender. The agency had issued Letters Regoratory to collect some more evidence against him to Pakistan in February 2014 as he is based there.