Telecom vednors commit Rs 4000cr investment in India over 2 years: Govt

Telecom equipment makers like Ericsson, Nokia, Sterlite, Samsung, Intel, Cisco among other have committed over Rs 4000 crores of investment, double the amount the government had expected at the India Mobile Congress.

"We were expecting an investment of Rs 2,000 crore but companies have committed an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore during our discussions at the India Mobile Congress," Sinha told reporters here.

"The investments will be made over a period of next one-two years," Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said.

The minister said major investment commitments have come from Ericsson, Samsung, Sterlite Tech, Cisco, Nokia and Intel.

"The National Digital Communications Policy has just been announced and these are the first set of investments flowing in," Sinha said.

He said discussions and announcements at the IMC show India is ready for the emerging 5G services.