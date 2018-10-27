Telecom vednors commit Rs 4000cr investment in India over 2 years: Govt
By  
FC Bureau
  , Saturday, 27 October 2018
City: 
New Delhi

Telecom equipment makers like Ericsson, Nokia, Sterlite, Samsung, Intel, Cisco among other  have committed over Rs 4000 crores of investment, double the amount the government had expected at the India Mobile Congress. 

"We were expecting an investment of Rs 2,000 crore but companies have committed an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore during our discussions at the India Mobile Congress," Sinha told reporters here.

"The investments will be made over a period of next one-two years," Telecom Secretary Aruna Sundararajan said.

The minister said major investment commitments have come from Ericsson, Samsung, Sterlite Tech, Cisco, Nokia and Intel.

"The National Digital Communications Policy has just been announced and these are the first set of investments flowing in,"  Sinha said.

He said discussions and announcements at the IMC show India is ready for the emerging 5G services.

More From Plan and Policy
Samsung aims to conduct 5G field trial in Q1 of FY20 for India

Korean telecom equipment vendor Samsung will conduct 5G large-scale trials in Delhi in the first quarter next year, its India senior vice president and head Srinivasan Sundararajan said.

GigaFibre disruption may start in Dec ; rock bottom tariffs expected

The commercial launch of Reliance Jio Infocomm's 'JioGigaFiber' broadband services is very imminent taking the competition head from 4G mobile services.

Hope CBI's institutional integrity will be upheld: Kejriwal after SC order

 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday welcomed the "intervention" by the Supreme Court in the turmoil at the CBI and hoped the institutional integrity of the investigating agency will b

CVC to complete inquiry against Verma in 2 weeks, Rao can't take policy decisions, says SC

The Supreme Court Friday set a deadline of two weeks for the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) to complete the inquiry against CBI Director Alok Kumar Verma, who has been divested of his duties an