Tejashwi Yadav grilled for 9 hours in PMLA case

Tejashwi Yadav, son of RJD leader Lalu Prasad, was on Monday grilled for over nine hours for the second time by the enforcement directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering probe in the railway hotels allotment corruption case, official sources said.

They said the investigating officer of the case at the ED office recorded the statement of the former Bihar deputy chief minister after he arrived there around 11 am. Tejashwi left the ED office around 8.45 pm.

This is the second time Tejashwi was questioned by the central probe agency in this case. Sources said Tejashwi Yadav was asked about three dozen questions in connection with the case.

He was last questioned by the agency on October 10 and was grilled for over nine hours. Since then, Tejashwi has skipped four appearances and appeared on Monday on a fresh summon, they said.

The agency has registered a case against Lalu Prasad, his family members and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Tejashwi’s mother and former Bihar chief minister Rabri has skipped the ED summonses at least six times till now.

In July, CBI had registered an FIR and conducted multiple searches on the properties of Lalu Prasad, who is also a former Bihar chief minister, and others.

The CBI FIR has alleged that Lalu Prasad, during his tenure as the railway minister, handed over the maintenance of two IRCTC hotels to a company in 2004 after receiving a bribe.