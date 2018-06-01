Techies need to upskill 15-20 times to achieve career growth

Some of the most sought-after job skills include kn­owledge of artificial intelligence, blockchain and robotics, and techies will need to up-skill 15-20 times to ac­hieve career growth, says a study. According to the edu-tech platform Edureka’s fas­t­est growing tech skills report that examined more than 16,900 responses, the race for innovation among businesses is getting reflected in the race for learning.

As per the report, the fa­s­t­est-growing tech skills incl­u­­de artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoT), blockchain, robotic pr­ocess automation (RPA), cloud computing and DevOps, data science and big data.

The report noted that one skill in isolation is not eno­u­gh anymore and a combinat­ion of frameworks, programming languages and tools are required of professionals in these domains.

As per the report, artificial intelligence is widely recognised as a skill that can leapfrog a technology professional’s career growth.

Edureka has seen more than 100 per cent increase in learners for the AI course in the last 6 months. The report said IoT is another technology of the future that did not have a dedicated job role until recently but is now one of the hottest skills to master and an IoT Developer can earn an average salary of $91,438 per annum.

Blockchain is revolutionising connectivity and transa­ctions. Professionals who can develop and deploy blo­ckchains can expect a bright career owing to the huge skill gap. The average salary of a blockchain software architect is around $123,260 per annum.

Organisations are looking to automate large-scale iterative jobs to increase effici­ency and hence demand for robotics process automation (RPA) professionals is on a rise. At Edureka, there is a 78 per cent increase in lea­rners opting for RPA courses in the last 6 months.

Cloud computing and DevOps have seen a steady growth rate of 35 per cent, while a 60 per cent increase was seen in learners opting for data science training in the last 6 months at Edureka.