Tech role in raising power sector efficiency stressed

India Uniper Power Services (IUPS), the 50:50 joint venture between India Power Corporation (IPCL), a Kanoria Foundation entity, and Uniper of Germany, is betting big on prospects of technology intervention and data analytics in thermal power sector in the country.

The joint venture, floated last year to offer a broad range of flexible and customised services to customers including plant operations and maintenance, asset monitoring software and analytical tools, flexibilisation of units, lifecycle extension, supply and integration of pollution control equipment and systems, is gearing up to bring in the global best practices in data analytics to India – initially for IPCL and eventually for other power utilities, said Raghav Raj Kanoria, MD, India Power Corporation.

IUPS is already in talks with 3-4 private and public sector power utilities to ope­r­ate and manage plants.

“Technology, more particularly technological interventions, is going to play a big role in Indian thermal power sector. Analysis of data or data analytics on the basis of weather and other external parameters will also play a crucial role in energy sector, especially in thermal power sector and IPCL is readying itself for that,” said Kanoria. All such analytics or technology interventions would have to be customer-focused and for improvement of infrastructure and customer services, he said.

Quite significantly, the Indian power sector continues to be dependent on coal-based and gas-based generation with close to 70 per cent of total installed capacity being generated from these sources.

There have been large investments in establishing additional power generating assets in the country, especially in the last decade, many of which need dedicated operations, maintenance and process support for enhancement of efficiency and optimisation of cost.

In near future also, a substantial portion of India’s energy portfolio is expected to remain coal-based given the large coal reserves and the low cost of thermal generation.

The Indian power sector needs a paradigm shift in the operating processes of thermal generation plants, with greater focus on efficiency and flexibility. And technology interventions and data analytics would certainly play a major role towards this goal, said Kanoria.

IPCL, which had earlier set a target of doubling its overall capacity over two-three years, will now focus more on distribution and is open to all the models – PPP, MBC (metering, billing and collections), DFA (distribution franchisee agreement).

At present, IPCL generates nearly 1,600 mw of power through thermal, solar and wind power plants. Thermal accounts for almost 1,400 mw, solar 36 mw and wind 105 mw. The company has started initiatives like installation of smart meters, introduction of payment through BharatPay, POS machines and so on, said Kanoria.